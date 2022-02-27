‘1883’: Tim McGraw Toasts ‘Absolutely Incredible’ Journey on Show After Season Finale Airs

The bittersweet feeling was overwhelming just watching “1883’s” finale unfold. The drama, the heartbreak and the happiness collided in a perfectly written ending. We can only imagine how the actors involved in bringing the story to life feel now that it’s over. Tim McGraw is especially grateful following the conclusion of the Dutton’s westward journey.

In a post on Twitter, the James Dutton actor himself expressed his thanks to Taylor Sheridan and the rest of the cast for creating a tale that weaved its way into the hearts of thousands.

Posting four stills from the series, McGraw thanked everyone for the “absolutely incredible” experience that “1883” has been.

“What a season. So grateful to Taylor Sheridan and everyone involved in bringing #1883TV to life. It’s been absolutely incredible getting to work alongside the entire cast and crew,” McGraw said.

Tim McGraw on Emotional “1883” Ending

The conclusion of “1883” is currently available on Paramount+, so if you haven’t seen the ending then it’s best to stop reading here.

Following uncertainty, we learn that Elsa Dutton’s (Isabel May) fate is not looking good. With an emotional twist that pulled on the heartstrings of viewers everywhere, Elsa dies in the arms of her father. It seems impossible for the story to carry on without its narrator, however, it was paramount for the tale to end this way.

That didn’t stop Tim McGraw from feeling all kinds of emotions when he learned this was how the story would end. He spoke to Variety about the ending, why it was necessary – and why it was difficult to film.

“It was great casting. But you do become emotionally invested and you do bring your real-life situation into the way you act. You find that piece of your life or a piece of who you are and you can sort of put it under a magnifying glass. It does expose all those emotions, and it’s hard as a parent, playing that role — you don’t want to go to any dark places in your mind about your kid. So you have to keep trying to block that out and still be in the moment with the character that you’re playing and the characters you’re playing opposite of, but the lines do get blurry.”

Tim McGraw on Why “1883” Ending Made Sense

In the end, however, McGraw agrees that Sheridan’s ending made the most sense.

“It was just so well-written, so devastating and heartbreaking, but at the same time, so on point and poignant for what ‘Yellowstone’ turned out to be. And it just gives you all the reasons in the world why they fight so hard for that land and why their family fights so hard for to keep what they have. It just made perfect sense.”