‘1883’: The ‘Volume 1’ Score Has Officially Been Released: How to Listen

The first volume of the “1883” score is officially available to listen to on streaming platforms. Here is where you can find it.

A magical part about “1883” is its original score. Composed by Brian Tyler and Breton Vivian, the 27-track album adds to the intense and emotional plot lines of the series. Now, “Volume 1” is available for everyone to listen to.

You can find the “1883” original series soundtrack on all major streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music. You can also listen on Pandora, Deezer, and Tidal, among others. Go here to find your streaming service of choice.

Many of the tracks are also available on YouTube. Listen to Brian Tyler’s “1883” theme below. It is a great sneak peek into the sound and feel of the rest of the album.

Wouldn’t it be cool if Tim McGraw and Faith Hill had songs on the “1883” soundtrack? Maybe this will happen in the future.

Tim McGraw’s “1883” Full Circle Moment

There is a special connection between “1883” and country music. With Faith Hill and Tim McGraw starring in the series, fans are able to see these ties clearly. McGraw says that playing James Dutton has brought his music career “full circle, in a lot of ways.”

“I find songs in everything that we do,” McGraw says. “Every day, there’s something that happens and I go home and write down something that’s going to end up being a song.”

He also adds that his childhood almost prepared him for the role. The show’s “Cowboy Camp helped him get back into it.

“I grew up riding horses. My stepdad was a cowboy, so I could ride before I could walk. “I could probably ride before I could walk … however, over the last 20 years, I haven’t spent that much time on a horse,” McGraw confesses. “So the first couple of weeks of cowboy camp was just getting my seat back in the saddle, but it all came back pretty quickly.”

The Show’s “Cowboy Camp”

Faith Hill had a more difficult time getting on the saddle. In an interview with Taste of Country, she talks about a scary moment from set.

“Most people who ride know this, but never run your horse when they see the barn,” she says. “Well, I didn’t know that, and I just let my horse Bandit just like — for almost half a mile — fly to the barn. It was terrifying … after that moment I said, ‘You know what? I’m gonna stay off horses for awhile.'”

Before filming, all of the actors had to go through an intensive “Cowboy Camp” experience. Learning how to deal with wagons, guns, and other animals, it was a new experience for most of the cast.