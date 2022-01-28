‘1883’: Watch First Sneak Peek of Rita Wilson’s Guest Starring Scene With Faith Hill

Rita Wilson and Faith Hill are old friends. And now they get to pal around together on the set of 1883, Taylor Sheridan’s new Yellowstone prequel, which stars Hill and her husband, Tim McGraw.

Wilson is guest-starring on an upcoming episode of 1883, People reports. She plays a storekeeper at Doan’s Crossing, Carolyn, who notices Hill’s character, Margaret Dutton, holding back tears in her store, and offers her a refreshing beverage.

Carolyn at first offers lemonade, which Margaret, still struggling to hold herself together, rebuffs. So Carolyn then breaks out the stronger stuff: whiskey punch. She tells Margaret she looks like she could use it. This Margaret reluctantly accepts, sniffling. But she has one condition: she wants Carolyn to join her.

The shopkeeper cheerfully replies that she’s been partaking in the genial beverage since noon. The show then cuts to a shot of the duo sitting outside the shop, holding glasses of whiskey punch and guffawing together. Soon Margaret’s husband James shows up, and he is not amused. Wearily, he tells Margaret he has to go study the river. Can he trust her to stay where she is? Still laughing along with Carolyn, Margaret tells him she’ll be there as long as the whiskey punch holds out.

Watch the scene from 1883 here:

Wilson’s Role Follows 1883 Appearance by Her Husband, Tom Hanks

Wilson’s appearance on 1883 follows a performance from her husband, Tom Hanks. Hanks played a general, George Meade, in a Civil War flashback on the hit Paramount+ show.

“You never want to botch a scene when you got Tom Hanks in there with you,” McGraw told CinemaBlend in December. “But yeah, he’s a great guy. We’ve been friends for a long time. Rita, his wife, and Faith are best friends, and Tom and I’ve been friends for 25 years, 24 years.”

McGraw said he called Hanks up to ask him if he’d like to make an appearance on 1883, and like a good friend, Hanks said he’d be there. And sure enough, he just showed up on set in time to make his cameo as the general.

It looks like Sheridan’s new prequel is drawing major Hollywood star power right out of the gate. What familiar faces will appear on 1883 next? Tune in to Paramount+ to find out.

Wilson and Hill Go Way Back

Meanwhile, for those curious how Wilson and Hill became such fast friends, Wilson offered some backstory in an Instagram post this month celebrating “Woman Crush Wednesday.” She shared a photo of herself and Hill all dolled up and chatting at a formal event.

“#WCW to the moment I met the extraordinary human @faithhill at @peopleschoice I believe in 2003,” Wilson posted. “Faith and I were laughing maybe a little too loud and when you laugh at the same thing as someone else for all the wrong reasons you know you’ve found a friend. Hard to believe our friendship is already 19 years old. It’s proof that our business, which sometimes gets a bad rap for lack of longevity in relationships also creates lasting friendships based on trust, kindness, and of course, humor. Love you, Faith.”

See the moment the dynamic duo met here: