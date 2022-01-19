Has ‘Yellowstone’ Officially Been Renewed for Season 5?

Ready for Yellowstone Season 5? Cable’s #1 show is sure to return, but has it officially been greenlit for a series return?

The short answer is No: Paramount Network has not officially confirmed that Yellowstone Season 5 is coming.

Executive Producer and CEO of 101 Studios David Glasser, however, gives a resounding Yes. After Yellowstone‘s first SAG Award nomination was announced mid-January, Glasser spoke to Variety and confirmed production is to resume on Yellowstone in May of 2022.

Yellowstone Season 5 is likely to hit November of 2022 as a result, Glasser continues, in the same fashion as Season 4’s premiere. This primetime fall television slot worked wonders for the show, so there’s no reason to switch back to the far less-coveted summer release window.

As Glasser says, “It’s the prime of the show. I think the show is still maturing, and there’s still a lot of story to tell.” He and series creator Taylor Sheridan work closely together on all 101 Studios projects. “I know with Taylor, he’s got a lot to say and a lot to write. He’s deep into Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ now,” Glasser confirms. “He’s got some incredible ideas that he shared that I think audiences are going to be really excited about.”

Moreover, Taylor Sheridan’s extensive deal with ViacomCBS has led to prequel series 1883′s runaway success on Paramount+ and the already-announced spinoff 6666. Both further cement Yellowstone Season 5 as a must.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 is All But Studio-Confirmed, Producers & Actors Rearing to Go

And while Yellowstone began as a phenomenon in the areas of America it fictionalizes, Glasser says “It’s now an ‘all of U.S.’ show. It definitely hit the middle [of the country] in the beginning and then spread out. And that’s great, because I think there’s still a lot of audience to grow… I think the show’s got incredible legs.”

Series star Cole Hauser also spoke to the show’s Season 5 back in 2021 before Season 4 had even aired. Speaking to Hall Family Wines Happy Hour via an extensive YouTube interview, the Rip Wheeler actor said “Taylor’s working on it right now, and I think we will be back sometime in [summer 2022].”

By “back,” Hauser implies that the cast and crew are returning to Montana for filming come summer 2022. And via the fan-favorite actor’s own words, “Season 5 is going to be wonderful. And I mean, the way we ended season four… I can’t give too much away, but the way season four ends, I think the audience… I think you’ll be happily surprised with a lot of things.”

Count us in! After the raucous reveals of Season 4, Yellowstone Season 5 is sure to be another wild ride.