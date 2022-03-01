Is ‘1883’ Returning for Season 2?

When Taylor Sheridan and Paramount announced the spinoff “1883,” fans of the “Yellowstone” world leapt to their feet with excitement at the thought of a parallel journey from the 19th century. However, if you watched the finale of “1883” Sunday, you may have some questions about how a second season could possibly serve the beautifully told story. So, what’s the answer? Will there actually be a second season of the series?

It appears that Taylor Sheridan isn’t looking to continue that part of the Dutton story. Speaking in an interview with Deadline, the “1883” creator opened up about his plans.

“I created this peek through time to show you this one specific journey. I’m not someone who likes to tie everything up in a bow and explain how everyone lived happily after, or didn’t. I’d rather you imagine it, and wonder what Thomas and Noemi made of their lives. You never get to see how James and Margaret move on,” Sheridan offers, making it appear that the door is closed for “1883.”

The Yellowstone franchise writer continues:

“You did see them in a flashback as having moved on, and so that’s what I cared to explore. On to the next peek through the window. I also wanted to create something you could watch and be completely enthralled and fulfilled, having never seen Yellowstone. Let it live on its own merits. Yes for those fans of Yellowstone, there are some real Easter eggs and understanding you can take away from that, that informs the way you watch Yellowstone. I like that model. For me, as a storyteller it feels close ended. I’m going to peek through the window of a different era and see what I see then.”

“1883” Creator on Other Future Projects

This would appear to answer that question. However, why then did Paramount Network executives announce there would be more “1883” episodes ordered? They specifically never said there would be a second season, just that it ordered more episodes. Unclear about what this actually means, we’re left to speculate about the series’ future. However, like Sheridan sad, within the ten episodes of “1883,” he was able to tell a beautiful, gritty – and most importantly – a complete story. More episodes of the show would not be doing much to add to the Duttons’ tale at least.

Could he follow another family line in that time period instead? It seems that for now, we’ll have to wait for further announcements on that front.

While “1883’s” future is uncertain, we do know that Sheridan plans to continue the Dutton family story with “1932.” For this project, Sheridan also had a specific vision of how he wants the story to unfold.

“With “Yellowstone,” I had built out this backstory of where the Dutton family had come from. And with “1932,” I chose that moment in time to peak back in because you’re seeing the children we’ve met in “1883” now attempting to raise another generation of Dutton children. And it comes at a time of the Wild West becoming a playground for the elite from the east,” Sheridan remarks.