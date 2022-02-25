LaMonica Garrett Says ‘1883’ Script Is Full of ‘Once in a Lifetime’ Roles

To work on the set of 1883 is something special. And that isn’t lost on LaMonica Garrett, the man who plays Thomas in the show.

You really need to watch 1883 for yourself to understand just how awesome it really is. It’s the new prequel spin-off series to the Paramount Network hit show Yellowstone and it has been living up to all the hype. The show follows the Dutton family before they ever took control of the Yellowstone Ranch. Alongside the likes of LaMonica Garrett, it stars the likes of Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill.

It may sound a little cliche, but Garrett believes that all of the characters in 1883 are “once-in-a-lifetime” type roles. Garrett plays the trailblazing cowboy, Thomas, in the show. He explained to Good Day Sacramento what it was like when he got offered the role of Thomas and was handed his scripts.

“It’s been amazing. Thomas is a trailblazer,” he said. “It’s a groundbreaking character and it’s probably the best character that I’ve ever been fortunate enough to play.”

That’s saying a lot considering all of the different roles LaMonica Garrett has played during his career. He’s been featured in other big-time television shows like Sons of Anarchy where he played Sheriff Cane from 2011 to 2014. In addition, he’s also been in Designated Survivor, and he played Mar Novu/Monitor and Anti-Monitor in the Arrowverse.

He says that it’s all a testament to the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan. Sheridan, if you remember, is also the creator of Yellowstone.

“Taylor has just, the whole script for everyone, these are all roles that come around once in a lifetime. And that doesn’t fall short on us.”

Garrett Says the Scenery is the ‘No. 1 Character’ on ‘1883’

If you haven’t been keeping up with the new Paramount Plus series up until now, we highly recommend you do so. Just like Yellowstone before it, 1883 is turning out to be one of the best shows on all of television right now.

On the other hand, if you are all caught up, then you know just how beautiful the scenery truly is in the show. While all of the characters are memorable in their own right, LaMonica Garrett calls the scenery the “number-one character’ in 1883.

“It’s like reading a novel play out and watching it feels the same way,” he said. “He didn’t lose any of the script. Sometimes you read the script and it doesn’t translate to the screen. To me, this translated even more so with the scenery. The scenery is the number one character of the show. The landscape is just so beautiful. It’s just how you would picture it when you read the script.”