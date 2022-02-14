Nicole Sheridan Poses with Husband Taylor in Stunning Valentine’s Day Photo

“Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan and his wife Nicole Sheridan might just be Western couple goals as they celebrate Valentine’s Day together.

Taylor Sheridan and Nic have been married since 2013 and have one son together, Gus. Like Taylor, Nic is an accomplished wrangler and cowgirl. She’s also been a model and actress.

But both husband and wife look like models in Nic’s latest Instagram post. In the black-and-white photo, we see Taylor Sheridan leaning over a fence post to put an arm around Nic’s shoulders. Nic looks effortlessly cool as she leans back against the fence post with her hands in her jeans pockets.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” Nicole Sheridan captioned the post, along with several lips, fire, and heart emojis.

Several “Yellowstone” and “1883” stars commented with love on the Sheridans’ post. From the “Yellowstone” side of things, Cole Hauser and Jen Landon commented with heart and fire emojis. Audrey McGraw, daughter of “1883” stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, also commented with fire emojis. Everyone is loving this look from Taylor Sheridan and his wife.

Taylor Sheridan Talks Buying Four-Sixes Ranch in Texas

Last year, Taylor Sheridan announced that he’d be working on two spin-offs to his iconic “Yellowstone” show. One of those spin-offs, “1883,” just aired its eighth episode yesterday. But we’ve heard surprisingly little about Sheridan’s other spin-off, “6666.”

“6666” is based on the real Four-Sixes Ranch out near Fort Worth, Texas. Coincidentally, Taylor Sheridan recently purchased that land in real life, which might have to do with the spin-off and might not. While attending an event at the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, Sheridan opened up a bit about buying the massive property.

“The Four Sixes Ranch is a Texas institution, and to get to be its steward of the next generation and hopefully after that with my family…it’s a great responsibility,” he said.

“I wish I could say I have greater ambition than just wanting to work close to where I live,” Taylor Sheridan added. “That was it to begin and then it evolved into something else. It’s a great story to tell, no one’s really explored how people came to this place and how they went to other places and what that took.”

Hopefully, we get to see several stories about the origin and evolution of the Four-Sixes in the eventual “Yellowstone” spin-off. But Taylor Sheridan spent a pretty penny on purchasing one of the biggest cattle ranches in the country.

According to earlier reports, Sheridan and partners spent about $200 million on the 140,000-acre property. While that’s a massive amount of money, it’s still less than the listed price of $340 million. We can’t wait to see how the Sheridans adjust to the new living space and use it in future shows.