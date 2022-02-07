One ‘Yellowstone’ Star Is Also a Talented Piano Player: Watch Him Play

One “Yellowstone” star doubles as an actor and accomplished pianist, according to a recent Instagram post from the star.

Fans first met Interim Sheriff Bill Ramsey in Season 2 Episode 9 of “Yellowstone,” before he appeared in Season 4 Episode 9. Played by Rob Kirkland, Ramsey takes over for Sheriff Donnie Haskell after he’s killed in a diner shootout.

John Dutton and Sheriff Ramsey butt heads during the Season 4 episode, because John expects to have the same under-the-table deals in place as he had with Haskell. But Ramsey is cut from a different cloth, and he makes no efforts to hide that fact from John.

We can’t wait to see more of Ramsey and John’s interactions in the upcoming Season 5. But until then, we’re content to watch Kirkland absolutely kill it on the piano. He apparently got back into playing recently and posted a video of himself on Instagram.

“KEYS,” the “Yellowstone” star began in his caption. “Thx #grammy2021nominee @jeffellisworldwide for inspiring me to get back on dem’ #pianokeys.”

Jeff Ellis Worldwide is a GRAMMY-winning recording engineer who worked with Frank Ocean, Nick Jonas, Doja Cat, and The Neighborhood. He works primarily for EastWest Studios, which is where Kirkland’s video takes place. We’re not sure what connection the two of them have, but we can’t deny that Kirkland has incredible skill.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Rob Kirkland Teases Big ‘Tension’ Between Him Sheriff Bill Ramsey and John Dutton

Last year, when Rob Kirkland made his “Yellowstone” Season 4 debut, he also sat down with Outsider to talk about Ramsey’s future. And it sounds like a showdown is imminent between Ramsey and John Dutton.

“People that are fans of John Dutton might not be fans of Bill Ramsey come Season 5,” Kirkland told Outsider. “So yeah, there’s some stuff that Taylor has told me, which obviously I’ve got to keep close to the vest, but I can say, I am the sheriff, and I can say that that Bill is not your friend. Bill ain’t your friend.”

Fans saw that easily enough during the tense exchange between John and Ramsey at the sheriff’s office.

“And he’s putting the pieces together, even in that scene,” Kirkland continued. “And he already knows some things. So, he didn’t really want the job, that’s how I took it. You know what I mean? Because he knows what it entails and he knows that’s going to put him right here [at fists] with John. He’s already someone who has lost enough in life, and he’s doing enough, but he doesn’t want to have this fight with the Duttons. But he feels he’s the man that ‘Yellowstone’ needs. So, it’s going to be exciting.”

It sounds like we finally have a concrete opponent for the Duttons next season. It’ll be interesting to see the fan-favorite Duttons face the law itself through Ramsey.

“Get ready. I hope he lives, I hope he survives. I kept so many secrets so far, but there’s a lot. There’s going to be a lot of tension and a lot between Ramsey and John next year, for sure,” Kirkland concluded.