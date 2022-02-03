Paramount Network Announces Yellowstone’s Return for Season 5

Straight from Paramount Network, the news is in: Yellowstone is officially returning for its highly-anticipated Season 5! Get the details below.

As Yellowstone Season 4 continues to break records and rake in awards nominations, Paramount Network’s confirmation of Season 5 may not be a shock – but it is a welcomed surprise. Courtesy of the studio, we can now share the brilliant news: Yellowstone (TV’s #1 hit from MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios) will return for a highly-anticipated fifth season.

The Breakdown:

It’s official: Yellowstone will return for Season 5

Production begins in May with principle cast returning

Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly bumped up to series regulars

“Yellowstone’s record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts,” offers Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Media Networks.

Those record-breaking numbers are wildly impressive, too. Season 4’s premiere capped at over 14 million total viewers. Then, the finale would deliver over 15 million total viewers. In short: America can’t get enough of Yellowstone.

“Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America’s favorite family, and this new season is sure to be another one fans won’t want to miss,” McCarthy adds.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Jen Landon & Kathryn Kelly Bumped to Series Regulars

As for that “incredible cast,” Yellowstone fans will be thrilled to know that series favorite Jen Landon has been upped to a series regular role as Teeter. After a fantastic arc in Season 4, more of Landon’s bombastic Dutton ranch hand is excellent news.

Joining her will be Kathryn Kelly, who’s also been bumped from guest starring to a series regular role. Kelly entered Yellowstone as Emily, a vet tech on Texas’ 6666 ranch. Emily’s engagement to Jimmy (Jefferson White) takes place by Season 4’s end, so upping her presence should continue this story. This does, however, cast doubt on whether or not Taylor Sheridan’s announced 6666 spinoff will still go ahead as planned.

Season 5 Begins Production in May with Principle Cast

Additionally, Paramount Network confirms their SAG and PGA nominated series will begin production in May 2022.

Yellowstone Season 5 production will begin with principle cast. By name, Paramount Network confirms the return of Oscar®-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, and Cole Hauser. Also returning are Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, and Forrie J. Smith. Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham will return, as well.

Of their announcement, Yellowstone EP David Glasser (101 Studios) says “We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of Yellowstone. The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences.”

Glasser continues to work closely with Yellowstone‘s co-creator, Taylor Sheridan, on ViacomCBS’s fruitful ‘Taylor Sheridan Universe,’ which includes Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown and Yellowstone prequel 1883, both of which are two of the top titles on the streaming service.

Yellowstone executive producers include Glasser & Sheridan, Kevin Costner, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, and co-creator John Linson.

For more on Season 5’s return, head on over to our ‘Yellowstone’ TV: When Is Season 5?‘ next.