PHOTO: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser & His Family Went to Bucs Game

Yesterday, “Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser and his family attended the NFL playoff game between the Tampa Bay Bucs and Los Angeles Rams.

Based on the social media activity from Hauser’s wife, Cynthia, it looks like the whole family is die-hard Bucs fans. Unfortunately for them, the Bucs lost the playoff game to the Rams in a crazy last-minute field goal. Tom Brady, who led the Bucs to a Super Bowl win last year, couldn’t quite pull it off this time.

Although the “Yellowstone” star and his family were undoubtedly disappointed, they still managed to get some cute pictures from the game. Cynthia posted a sweet photo of her and their middle child, Colt, on Instagram earlier.

“It’s always a special moment to get a picture with my sweet middle child Colt. #gobucs @colehauser22 @colthauser,” Cynthia captioned the post.

And if you look at Cynthia’s Instagram Stories, you’ll see a pic of her and the “Yellowstone” star looking cute as ever. The last photo shows the parents with their two youngest children, Colt and their daughter Steely Rose.

One “Yellowstone” fan took a screenshot of Cynthia’s Story to share the photo on Twitter. Check out the adorable couple below.

Who is the Biggest Threat Going into ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5?

We’re glad to see “Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser taking some well-deserved time off with his family this month. Because come spring, the cast and crew of the hit Western series will hopefully be back in Montana prepping for Season 5.

Best estimates indicate that filming could start as early as May. And if that’s the case, then we could be looking at a Fall 2022 release date for Season 5. But until then, we’ll have to binge-watch Season 4 all over again and speculate about what could happen in the next season.

Power shifted in a major way during the “Yellowstone” Season 4 finale. Just when we thought we’d see the end of the Duttons, they pulled through and eliminated some key threats. But they opened the door for a potentially bigger one to make waves in Season 5.

Beth Dutton successfully manipulated Jamie Dutton into killing his biological father, Garrett Randall. She even got evidence of him doing it, which turned Jamie powerless against his adopted family. Two birds with one stone.

But Beth also made some key mistakes during Season 5. Namely, taking on Caroline Warner and Market Equities. Warner promised to come for Beth with lawsuits and charges aplenty. We’ll have to see how the crafty CEO takes on the fiery Dutton daughter in a battle that promises to be epic.

Who do you think will come out on top, “Yellowstone” fans?