Should ‘Yellowstone’ Consider a ‘Bunkhouse’ Spinoff?

Although “Yellowstone” has its intense and dark moments, we can always rely on the Bunkhouse Boys to lighten the mood.

But is that all they’re good for? Or do they have stories to be explored too? That’s a question one “Yellowstone” fan posed on Reddit earlier. They asked if anyone could see a “Bunkhouse spin-off” in the future.

“Anyone else think having the Bunkhouse as a spin-off would be great? I find myself really enjoying the interactions of the hands,” the original poster wrote.

In the replies, however, many “Yellowstone” fans came back with a resounding answer: No, they don’t want to see more of the Bunkhouse Boys.

“They are the comic relief/breathers from the main story which is usually darker, so they are doing their job, but I don’t want 45min of comedy/shenanigans from the cowboys that would be a bit much,” one person said in the comments.

Another person added, “The show right now is around 30 minutes of cowboy b roll. What else would a bunkhouse spin-off offer?”

To counter that point: A bunkhouse spin-off could actually flesh out some of these characters so that they’re more than just comic relief. Like, how did Lloyd go from rodeoing to working the Dutton Ranch? He’s branded, so he must’ve spent some time in jail at one point too.

And then there’s Ryan and Colby. How did they come to work for the Duttons? Don’t they have family they ever want to visit?

These characters could become more interesting if we learned some backstory about them. One person commented on the post in agreement.

“Yea!! I would watch the hell out of that. The cowboys are the best part of the show,” the “Yellowstone” fan wrote.

Would you watch a Bunkhouse Boys spin-off? Tell us your thoughts, “Yellowstone” fans.

‘Yellowstone’ Renewed for Season 5

The good news is, we can expect to see our favorite “Yellowstone” characters on screen again soon. Possibly as early as this fall. The Paramount Network announced the renewal of the Taylor Sheridan show earlier this week. In the press release, the network said production will kick off in May.

And these stars are the ones we will for sure see on our screens again. Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Gil Birmingham, Wes Bentley, and Brecken Merrill will return. And then there’s the bunkhouse boys, Jefferson White, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, and Ryan Birmingham.

Wondering where Teeter (Jen Landon) and Emily (Kathryn Kelly) the vet tech are? They’ve now been promoted to series regulars, so they’re no longer just in a guest-starring role.

But two other names are noticeably absent: Hassie Harrison and Eden Brolin. Those two play none other than Mia and Laramie, the buckle bunnies. Could they have gotten the boot this season now that the romance drama has died down? Or will they make guest appearances? Stay tuned to find out, “Yellowstone” fans.