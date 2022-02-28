Taylor Sheridan Explains Why He Doesn’t View ‘1883’ and ‘1932’ as Spinoffs

After a semi-slow kickstart several years ago, Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” is seeing massive success ahead of its fifth season. And within the last year, the series’ popularity has spawned several new spinoffs. A few include the recently wrapped “1883,” as well as the upcoming sequel, “1932.”

However, despite their classification as a spinoff of “Yellowstone,” the series’ creator doesn’t view them in that manner.

Following the “1883” finale, Taylor Sheridan spoke with Deadline about his work. He revealed a little about the inspiration behind these Western-based stories and his plans for the rapidly growing “Yellowstone” universe.

As per the outlet, “1932” will essentially be another “Dutton family saga.” As such, we’ll follow their growth in Montana in a time about 50 years following the conclusion of “1883.”

In response, Sheridan said that the upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel will enable fans to “peek through a different window into a different era” of Duttons.

“Again,” he emphasized, “I don’t think of any of these as spinoffs, but rather as complete stories that have common roots.”

The “1883” mastermind also described his goals for “Yellowstone” and the collection of narratives that are currently in the works.

“My goal with the next one,” he explained, “would be that you could never have seen 1883 or Yellowstone, and still have a fully realized experience as a viewer.”

As someone who watched “1883” before watching “Yellowstone,” Sheridan was at least able to accomplish that in his first prequel. Let’s hope he and the “1932” writers can continue that same asset as “1932” preps for its debut.

Why Taylor Sheridan Chose ‘1932’ for ‘1883’ Follow-Up

When “1883” debuted on Paramount+ in December, the series quickly became the most-watched original series to air on the platform. That said, we’re wondering if its follow-up, “1932,” will see the same kind of success.

Unfortunately, Outsiders, we don’t have a lot to go on regarding what to expect from Taylor Sheridan’s “1932.”

Likely, we’ll follow Margaret and James Dutton’s only son, John Dutton Sr., in his growth in the American West. And as such, the series will surely look extremely different. Most dynamically, we won’t watch “1932” pan out from Elsa Dutton’s perspective, the window through which we saw “1883.”

Nevertheless, the period we’ll peek into next features the convergence of several historic events. And as such, the “Yellowstone” creator shared specifically why he chose “1932” as the next spinoff in the lineup.

“With Yellowstone, I had built out this backstory of where the Dutton family had come from,” he began.

“And with 1932, I chose that moment in time to peek back in because you’re seeing the children we’ve met in ‘1883’ now attempting to raise another generation of Dutton children.”

And more than anything, what will surely make “1932” a dynamic contribution to the Taylor Sheridan universe is that “it comes at a time of the Wild West becoming a playground for the elite of the east.”

While increased development and a growing civilization will lend the Duttons a new lens with which to see life through, “1932” will also be exciting for viewers. This is because “1932” is set during, not only the time of Westward expansion, but amid the infamous Prohibition era and the Great Depression.