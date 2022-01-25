The Four Sixes Ranch Featured on ‘Yellowstone’ Has Officially Sold

We don’t know much about the Four Sixes ranch from “Yellowstone” other than the Texas cowboys are pretty badass. They were able to take Jimmy and turn him into the real deal. But, just like creator Taylor Sheridan’s obsession with authenticity, the ranch is real – and its “6666” name isn’t made up. But recently, the “Yellowstone” creator snagged a deal on the place, purchasing it for his spinoff series.

According to WFAA in Guthrie, Texas, the ranch was sold for a little under $200 million for the 350,000-acre property. And Sheridan, along with a couple of investors secured the purchase.

While we know it’ll likely be used in the “Yellowstone” spinoff, the property’s history is pretty cool – including the story of how its original owner landed the property. Sheridan couldn’t have written that one better himself.

Texas Monthly wrote an article in 1998 about the Burnett family. Supposedly, Samuel “Burk” Burnett was playing a game of poker and the ranch was the prize. In a very lucky hand, Burnett won the property and would go on to raise his family there where it was passed down from generation to generation.

What We Know About “Yellowstone” Spinoff “6666”

But the kicker is this – Burnett didn’t just win the famous ranch with any hand – he won with, you guessed it, four sixes on the table. He then reportedly named the ranch after it and it has been there ever since. This happened in the late 19th century – around the time the “1883” characters would have been heading west.

The cool backstory along with its valuable land gave the ranch a name in Texas. It’s hard to believe the family would sell it, but hey, you can’t blame someone for not turning down a cool $200 million.

And as we all know “Yellowstone’s” Jimmy (Jefferson White) makes his way to the Four Sixes ranch after John Dutton sends him there to become a real cowboy. He finds his place among the other Texans. He also finds Emily, his now fiance, in a whirlwind romance.

White also loves the history of the ranch and spoke about it in a recent interview.

“What’s incredible about the Sixes is that it’s a real ranch,” he says. “The Sixes is one of the oldest ranches in Texas, one of the oldest ranches in the country. One of the oldest functioning cattle ranches, horse training, breeding facilities in the country. I’m really excited for people to see the real, gritty, not glamorous world of real-life cattle ranching, now in modern times.”

We don’t know many details about “6666” other than it takes place at the historic property in Texas. But that’s enough to tide us over. We imagine things will be a little more country and a little more cowboy once the show drops. And we wonder whether Jimmy will be a permanent fixture there.

Only time will tell!