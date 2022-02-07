This ‘1883’ Star’s Next Project Also Features Chris Pratt

When he’s not aiding his good buddy Capt. Shea Brennan on the set of “1883”, Thomas aka Lamonica Garrett is already looking ahead to a new project. And it stars Chris Pratt in an Amazon Studios action thriller. The new series “The Terminal List” will feature Pratt as its star, but Garrett will appear in at least five episodes.

If you didn’t know who Lamonica Garrett was before he took on the endearing role as Thomas, you are sure to now. His performance in “1883” is remarkable. He’s a grounded character with a big heart and a mind that sees optimism. But Garrett is also a versatile actor with lots of experience. And if he holds his own opposite Sam Elliott, we’re sure he’ll be fantastic opposite Pratt.

The new series will feature Pratt as the leader of a group of Navy SEALs. Filming began in March 2021 and is set to release its first season this April.

A release for the show’s premise by Amazon states that the show will be,”…a conspiracy thriller that combines elevated action with deep psychological questions about the cost of pushing our nation’s highest trained operators too far. The series follows Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him.”

Garrett will play Commander Bill Cox. We don’t know much else about his character or how long he will appear in the series, but we’re sure a role where he’s seen as a leader will not be too far of a stretch for the “1883” actor.

‘1883’ Star on His Portrayal of Thomas

Playing an African American cowboy in the 19th century is something that Lamonica Garrett is proud to do. He believes it raises cultural and racial issues in that time period. And he loves that Taylor Sheridan afforded him the opportunity to play out that role.

“When we think about this time period in history, as far as film and television go, we jump from the harshness of slavery straight to the Civil Rights era with Martin Luther King and Malcolm X. There’s a whole 100 years that we just don’t know about,” Garrett explained. “We don’t know stories of what Black people did in this country throughout that time or how they were treated.”

He also goes on to say:

“So in this world of ‘1883,’ maybe there is another Black soldier or Black cowboy 10 miles away who was treated harshly, who might have been called the N-bomb,” Garrett continued. “But in this story, you don’t see that. With this little section of people, Thomas didn’t go through that. He’s a great character, but not a typical character that we’ve seen in other TV westerns. He’s treated with respect and dignity, and he carries himself that way.”