This Kentucky Restaurant Is Hosting a Full-on ‘Yellowstone’-Themed Dinner With Branded Steaks

There’s nothing better than getting together with a group of friends for a night of trivia and laughs…hold on, though, maybe it could be better. What if, in addition to the drinks and trivia questions, you had, say, a steak branded with the logo of your favorite show? Well, one Kentucky restaurant is bringing this dream into reality with their Yellowstone-themed dinner, complete with steaks branded with the iconic Yellowstone ‘Y’.

You read that right! Get excited, Yellowstone fans, because Patti’s 1880’s Settlement has a fun night in the works for those in the Grand Rivers area. On March 4th, 2022, Patti’s will be hosting the ultimate Yellowstone trivia night. If you’re a fan of the show, and mouthwatering T-bone steaks, it’s a can’t miss evening!

With a population of just under 300 people, Grand Rivers, Kentucky, is a tiny town with a big personality. And nestled in the heart of the village is Patti’s 1880’s Settlement, “where people come for a relaxing weekend, a bite to eat, a casual stroll through town, unique shopping, an afternoon of golf or sailing…and a trip back into the past.”

Ahead of the upcoming festivities, Patti’s posted the following to their Facebook page: “HEY ALL YOU YELLOWSTONE FANS! Join us for the Rip Roaringest Dinner Party this side of the Montana line. Grab ya gals or rope in your cowboys, dress like your favorite character and enjoy a Dutton inspired cocktail and dinner event with lots of entertainment. We will be sampling shines between courses to build your confidence for a Yellowstone Trivia Rodeo that’s 4 seasons long. It’s gonna be smoking–kinda like Beth in the Season 4 opener. Get your table now because they’ll be gone quicker than you can take a trip to the train station!!”

What to Expect at the ‘Yellowstone’-Themed Dinner

Though people come from all over the world to get their hands on Patti’s 2-inch thick pork chops and mile-high meringue pie, the iconic restaurant is switching things up in honor of their special night.

While you sip a Smoking Beth Dutton, you’ll be served a four-course dinner. You’ll begin with Lloyd’s Cowboy Caviar, then move on to some pre-dinner greens with Kayce’s Southwest Salad. The main course includes a 12-ounce John’s T-bone steak (branded with a “Y,” of course), and a serving of Jamie’s Yellow corn on the cob and Rip’s Roasted Potatoes. After you’ve finished the last of your Patti’s Flowerpot Bread with homemade strawberry butter, you’ll move on to dessert – Dutton Family Blackberry Moonshine Cobbler.

If you’re ready to throw on a cowboy hat and sink your teeth into this delicious Yellowstone-themed dinner, you can buy an event table for yourself and your fellow Yellowstone enthusiasts on the Patti’s Boutique website.