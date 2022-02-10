This ‘Yellowstone’ Fan Just Made the ‘Saddest Realization’ About Beth and Carter

Beth and Carter’s relationship on “Yellowstone” has been interesting to say the least. She’s taken him in, then rejected him, then taken him in again, then imparted some wisdom on him, then rejected him again. All the while, Rip is getting closer to the kid. He’s treating him more and more like a part of his family.

But, one “Yellowstone” fan recently came to a conclusion about Beth and Carter that broke their heart. In a Reddit post titled, “The saddest realization I had about the whole ‘don’t call me mom’ situation,” fans discussed what it could mean that Beth told Carter not to call her “mom.”

“That’s gonna be end up being a huge slap in the face to Beth,” the original post reads, “4 seasons down the road when Carter is 18 and they really do love him like a son and she’ll want to say it and he will have grown into that mentality as well and shoot her down.”

A lot of fans predict that those four little words will come back to haunt Beth. In the finale scene, Carter calls Beth “mama,” and she instinctively replies, “Hey, baby,” as if talking to her own child. The fact that she did that means she truly cares for Carter, but backtracking means she’s scared. She can never have children of her own, so to mother someone else’s child seems almost wrong to Beth. She’s afraid of having to be a mother.

Additionally, it’s possible Beth is trying to protect Carter, keeping him from getting too close. She knows she’s a loose cannon, that one day her actions are going to land her in jail or killed. A few “Yellowstone” fans seem to think, in classic Beth Dutton fashion, she’s being mean to Carter to protect him.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Discuss Beth’s Motives

One fan wrote, “I predict that at some point Beth has to defend Carter and tells whoever ‘I’m his mother.'” Honestly, if Carter gets into trouble and Beth has to bail him out with that line, it’s going to be totally heartbreaking. In a sad way, because how is Carter going to feel; but also in a bittersweet way, because then we have more proof that Beth thinks of Carter as her son. A few fans thought this was likely, calling it her redemption arc.

Similar to what I mentioned above, with Beth pushing Carter away on purpose, another fan wrote, “I thought this was Beth pushing him away because she was on her way to kill the guy in jail.” Another replied, “That’s what most people understood from the interaction too. She knows she’s got limited time the way she’s living/acting.”

So, Beth is definitely living on borrowed time. She’s risked so much for so long; she’s scared to just settle down and be a mother to a lost child. Something drastic is going to have to happen with Carter for Beth to admit she’s his mother. Let’s hope it’s not life too threatening, but who knows on “Yellowstone.”