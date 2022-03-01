This ‘Yellowstone’ Star Met His Wife at an Iron Maiden Concert

An established veteran actor, Wes Bentley is one of the many talented stars on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone.”

Fans of the modern western drama know Wes Bentley as the morally compromised Jamie Dutton. He is the adopted son of “Yellowstone” Ranch owner John Dutton and often finds himself at odds with his father. Bentley has been around the Hollywood block a few times and you may recognize him from previous works. Some of his most notable work comes from roles in “The Hunger Games” and “American Horror Story.”

Bentley is married to producer Jacqui Swedberg and often credits his wife’s support for his Hollywood success. In a 2013 interview, Bentley discusses how he met Swedberg and how their relationship blossomed. He says she swept him off his feet at a concert they were both attending.

“She really did,” he says. “We met at an Iron Maiden concert, which I know is just the most romantic place to meet. We met through mutual friends, and I just knew that I’d never met someone like her. I love that she’s unexpected. You can’t ever predict what she’ll say next. She’s also very smart, a great writer and an amazing mother.”

The couple has two young children, a son, Charles, and a daughter, Brooklyn. The “Yellowstone” star talks about the joy of being a father.

“I have a son and I’m always out playing with him or on the ground doing something,” he says later in the interview. “I think a man learns responsibility after having a child, and he learns about swagger. You learn about the world and how you’re providing for someone and someone depends on you. That’s the most swagger I feel anyone can have: Being alive because of your child.”

‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley Shines as Jamie Dutton

Bentley has been with the Taylor Sheridan-led series since the very beginning, making his first appearance in the first season. His work as Jamie Dutton has not gone unnoticed by fans or critics, who praise his skills in portraying a nuanced character.

Jamie is one of the most complex and divisive characters that “Yellowstone” has to offer. Bentley is able to make him a disliked villain and a sympathetic character at the same time. It’s a tricky spot for Bentley to pull off but he makes it look easy. He talks about Jamie’s motivations in a recent interview.

“At the end of last season, Jamie was deeply hurt and devastated and lost,” he says. “He’s always been lost, but at least he thought he could get into the [Dutton family]. Even though he thought he was a Dutton, he did feel on the outside. But he felt like, ‘Well, at least I’m blood. I can get back inside. They do love me.’ Now that’s gone and he’s lost. And I think Jamie’s a dangerous man when he’s lost because he’s got some power and he’s hurt. So where Jamie is now is trying to find that connection. He turns toward his biological father and he’s looking for it there — some sense of connection, love, acceptance. You can tell he’s desperate because Garrett’s a deeply flawed man, possibly a dangerous man too. It’s a perilous time for Jamie.”