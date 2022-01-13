Tim McGraw Is ‘Skipping Rocks on the River’ on the ‘1883’ Set

There weren’t any railroad tracks nearby and we certainly didn’t spot any barbecue stains on him, but that didn’t stop Tim McGraw from “skipping rocks on the river” of the “1883” set.

In a post on Instagram, McGraw shared a behind-the-scenes video of him skipping a few rocks. He had fun with the caption and played off the lyrics from his hit “Something Like That” while doing it.

“Skipping rocks on the river by the #1883 set…..,” McGraw hilariously captioned the post. Additionally, if your volume isn’t muted, you’ll hear that he played his “Something Like That” hit over the video as well.

Nothing like being on the set of one of the biggest drama series yet only to remind yourself you’re also a big-time country musician. Man, Tim McGraw is having a heck of a year – and it’s only just begun.

Tim McGraw on Tricky Filming Locations for “1883”

And while country music is second nature to Tim McGraw, he had to learn some new things when it came to filming for “1883.” Because Taylor Sheridan is so keen on making every detail as authentic as possible, McGraw shared how he had to learn to ride and operate a real covered wagon.

“I mean, I grew up riding horses, but being on the wagon was something that was really intense and really took a lot of work,” McGraw said.

He goes on to say:

“And Faith spends the most time driving the wagon during the show, so she spent a lot of time doing that to where she’s pretty expert at it now,” the singer continued. “I mean, that’s a harder deal than people think it is, to drive a wagon. Those things can get really serious really quickly, especially when crossing the river. It’s just so treacherous and so dangerous. I mean, you never knew where the holes were in the river. You never knew how deep it was.”

Further, while McGraw says he has a lot of experience on horseback, he still had to shoot a lot of scenes in tricky locations. The “1883” star spent much of his time in a river or some other rough terrain while on a horse. He says this was more challenging than it looks.

“Just about every scene I shot with my horse he was trying to throw me in the middle of the river,” McGraw remembered. “I had one scene where my horse is raring up. Its hooves are slashing in the air and my hat falls, I catch it and put it back on. It shows the chaos and the danger and the precarious situation that everybody was in.”