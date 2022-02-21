WATCH: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser in Action-Packed Trailer for Upcoming Mel Gibson Movie

It appears Cole Hauser is hanging up his cowboy hate to star opposite Mel Gibson in the action-packed war thriller “Panama.” A trailer for the film was recently released – and it looks like it’s going to be a fun ride. Especially with someone as badass as “Yellowstone’s” Hauser at its core.

IMDb describes the film: “An ex-marine is hired by a defense contractor to travel to Panama to complete an arms deal. In the process, he becomes involved with the U.S. invasion of Panama, and learns an important lesson about the true nature of political power.”

The Mark Neveldine -directed film cast Mel Gibson and Cole Hauser in the leading roles as the operatives who embark on a mission in Panama. The trailer shows just a couple minutes of action – but we can tell the “Yellowstone” actor is going to shine in his new role.

But don’t take our words for it, check out the sweet trailer below:

The film is scheduled to drop on March 18. So that means there’s little under a month before it premieres in theaters.

“Yellowstone” Actor Shares Details of Why Show is Just Now Receiving Praise

When “Yellowstone” first aired, it wasn’t an immediate hit. However, the first season had great reviews and pretty soon, people caught on. Cole Hauser shot to stardom (as well as a bit of a sex symbol) following his role as Rip Wheeler.

However, Hauser has spoken about why he believes it took so long for people to take notice of the series that sparked a slew of spinoffs.

“It feels like it is finally touching the edges of America. It seems like New York and LA are kind of paying attention, which is nice, for a lot of us to see that kind of acknowledgment,” he told Variety.

He goes on to add:

“I’m just happy that Americans are talking about ‘Yellowstone’ and that they love this kind of show,” Hauser said. “Taylor [Sheridan] has done such a great job and there’s a tremendous cast.”

In prepping for the role, Hauser also said he had to put in a lot of time, energy and training in order to portray Rip in a way that satisfied Taylor Sheridan.

The best way to get ready for those days is to put the time in, and spend many hours riding. It’s all about getting in those reps,” Hauser explains. “Following a full day of riding everything is going to hurt, especially your back, hips, and legs. Then your shoulders and neck hurt from roping. Being in horse shape is a lot different than being in gym shape.”

Lucky for all of us fans, “Yellowstone” has a green light for a season five. And we all can’t wait!