Watch ’Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly in First Trailer for New Thriller Flick

Of all the terrific actors dotting the cast of “Yellowstone,” perhaps none have done more to boost their career than Kelly Reilly.

“Yellowstone” fans know Kelly Reilly as the foul-mouthed, always-scheming, queen of the ranch, Beth Dutton. Her role as Beth Dutton is one of the biggest in Reilly’s career and she has won acclaim from critics and fans. Now, her work on the modern western drama is paying off as her Hollywood star is on the rise. Her latest project is a starring role in an upcoming film called “The Cursed” that will hit theater later this year. The film put out its first preview trailer this week. The “Yellowstone” actress will play a big part in the 19th century horror film. She can be seen prominently in the trailer as a dangerous scarecrow haunts a local village.

The film is directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Sean Ellis and will premiere in the U.S. on February 18. Reilly plays Isabelle Laurent, the wife of the film’s lead character and will find herself facing down a mysterious creature. In a recent interview, Ellis speaks about his film and its success at the Sundance Festival.

“Sundance is always an incredible place to showcase your work,” he says. “In the time that has followed that valuable experience, we took the opportunity to invigorate the film with an updated score by Lorne Balfe. We changed much of the CGI and decided to put back much of the original in-camera effects. We also elevated elements of the story that pay tribute to the incredible multitude of layers that live within the horror genre.”

Several “Yellowstone” watchers have become big Kelly Reilly fans as Beth is one of the most beloved characters on the show. “The Cursed” will be worth checking once in theaters.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Set for Return in Season Five

The fourth season of “Yellowstone” is in the books, which means fans of the show now turned their attention to season five. Several of the show’s primary cast members, including Kelly Reilly, have already expressed excitement over a new season.

The fourth season of “Yellowstone” was one of major ups and downs for Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton. She begins the season by surviving a bomb attack but she is severely injured. Beth joins forces with Market Equities, the company that wants to take Yellowstone Ranch from the Dutton family. She ends up getting fired from the company at the end of the season.

Later in the season, we get a “Yellowstone” moment we have all been waiting for. Beth and her love, Rip Wheeler, finally tie the knot in the most “Yellowstone” way imaginable.

Beth’s fifth season storyline is likely to revolve around her newfound leverage over Jamie Dutton. Hopefully, we won’t have to wait long to find out.