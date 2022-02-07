What Does ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Renewal Mean for ‘6666’ Spinoff?

The good news is, “Yellowstone” is locked in for Season 5. The bad news is, this puts the future of the “6666” spin-off in jeopardy.

We haven’t heard much about the upcoming spin-off, which Taylor Sheridan announced last year. But when Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) was sent down to the Four-Sixes to work, we figured he would be the segue into the new show. But now, new info has made us question whether Jimmy will actually go back to Texas at all.

Earlier this month, the Paramount Network announced that they renewed “Yellowstone” for Season 5. We all knew it would happen and we were glad to see it. But as part of the announcement, the network also revealed that Jen Landon (Teeter) and Kathryn Kelly (Emily) would be promoted to series regulars.

Before, they just had guest-starring roles on the show. This is great for Landon, who we’d love to see more on our screens. But the fact that Kelly got promoted as well indicates that she’ll be in at least half of the episodes of the next season, per Matt & Jess Carter.

What Kathryn Kelly’s Promotion Means for ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 and ‘6666’

So, how will “Yellowstone” tie in Jimmy and Emily’s storyline? When we left off with them in the Season 4 finale, they were happily engaged and heading back to Texas. Everyone assumed they’d start their new life together down there, which would be depicted on the “6666” show. But if Kelly is now a series regular, then she and White will be an integral part of the flagship show next season.

The Carters wonder if maybe something will happen to keep Jimmy in Montana. After all, we didn’t see them arrive back in Texas for the finale. Maybe he needs to constantly go back and forth between the two. Or maybe they’ll do what they did on “Yellowstone” Season 4, where Jimmy’s story follows him in Texas, separate from the Duttons in Montana.

But can they pull that off two seasons in a row? We’ll have to see for ourselves. If “Yellowstone” does follow Jimmy and Emily in Texas, then we hope that it will eventually lead into the new “6666” show in a meaningful way. Because otherwise, it’s hard to see how this show will get off the ground.

Are you excited to see Jimmy and Emily’s story continue, “Yellowstone” fans? Tell us your thoughts.

Here’s Who Else Returns Next Season

In addition to Kathryn Kelly and Jen Landon, fans can expect to see Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Gil Birmingham, Wes Bentley, and Brecken Merrill on our screens again. Then we have the bunkhouse boys, Jefferson White, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, and Ryan Birmingham.