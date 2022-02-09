Why ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are All Up in Arms About Beth Dutton After Season 4

One of the most polarizing television characters in some time, Beth Dutton has “Yellowstone” viewers talking. Fans of the Paramount Network series typically either love or hate Beth Dutton and that is a major credit to Kelly Reilly, the actress portraying Beth.

If you ask a handful of “Yellowstone” fans who their favorite character is, you would hear Beth Dutton several times. If you ask fans who their least favorite character is, you may also get Beth Dutton several times. Shrewd, cunning and fearless, Beth Dutton stands out on a show full of interesting characters. The “Yellowstone” queen is the topic of discussion in a recent Reddit thread as fans share their thoughts. The thread starter is not a Beth Dutton fan and sparks debate among the “Yellowstone” faithful.

“I am really struggling to get through the Beth scenes,” the Reddit user explains. “I have never loved a show where I hated a single character from it so much at the same time until I encountered Beth. I’m on season 4 episode 9 and I hate her more and more. I started feeling bad for her when the abortion backstory was introduced (something I’m convinced was a late addition to help make her sympathetic) but even that wasn’t enough to keep her sympathetic for long. Sorry, I just had to vent.”

Many “Yellowstone” fans feel this way about Beth Dutton and she can be a little too much for some viewers. Others, however, love Beth to no end and, as you would expect, come to defend her in the Reddit discussion.

“I love Beth. She is my favorite character on the show by far,” another fan says, “I don’t get the hate at all. She’s funny, intelligent and loyal to the ranch. She can be a b**** but that’s her character.”

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Share Thoughts on Beth Dutton

While there is love and hate evenly distributed for Beth Dutton, every “Yellowstone” fan acknowledges her importance to the show. One Redditor notes that despite personal feelings toward Beth, what’s important is understanding who she is.

“I don’t always like her, but I understand her on this,” the fan says. “She’s a broken soul, but not a broken spirit. And she keeps going on in spite of it. She’s not a quitter and I can respect that about her at least.”

The fourth “Yellowstone” season comes to a close with Beth gaining leverage over her adopted brother, Jamie Dutton. She blackmails him into killing his biological father, Garrett Randall, and then photographs him disposing of the body. What she decides to do with this leverage will have a huge impact on season five. Fans can’t wait to find out.

“I couldn’t imagine ‘Yellowstone’ without Beth,” another Reddit user says. “I hope she is a big part of next season.”