Why Is ‘Yellowstone’ Playing in Spanish on Peacock?

The great thing about streaming services is that you can watch the most popular movies and shows of the past and present any time you want. If you want to spend the weekend binge-watching an entire series, you can! Simply go into your favorite streaming app and bam – every episode is there, waiting for you to hit play.

The only problem is, mistakes are made every now and then. And some mistakes make enjoying your binge-watch weekend difficult or even impossible. Unfortunately for Yellowstone fans, one such error has been discovered on Peacock.

While an incorrect subtitle or occasional lag in the stream isn’t ideal, it’s possible to overlook. An entire three episodes uploaded in a different language is a different kind of problem. Your only option is to close out of the show and hope the problem is resolved quickly.

Somehow, this exact error occurred while uploading Yellowstone to the streaming service, Peacock. The first three episodes of Yellowstone are in Spanish – with no option to switch to English.

peacock interns tryna figure out how to change the language setting on yellowstone back to english pic.twitter.com/Q8M0piRRik — darby debra (@darbydebs) February 25, 2022

This is a rather comical mistake but one that prevents many fans, both new and returning, from enjoying the show. That said, if you just can’t wait to watch the record-breaking Western, you’re in luck! The entire series is also streaming on Paramount+ (in English).

Expansions to the ‘Yellowstone’ Universe Will Not Be on Peacock

Peacock has a wide variety of fantastic content available, including the first three seasons of Yellowstone. However, if you’ve already binged Yellowstone on Peacock and are hungry for more, you might want to make the switch to Paramount+. Though Season 4 of Yellowstone will be available on Peacock in the coming months, the Yellowstone spin-offs in the works will not.

The first expansion to the Yellowstone universe, 1883, is only available on the Paramount+ streaming service. And because Paramount+ is keeping the popular spin-off to themselves, we can only assume that the coming expansions, 6666 and 1932, will be Paramount+ exclusives as well.

#1883 is incredible. If you watched Yellowstone & loved it, 1883 is even better — Luke Sheekey (@LukeSheekey) February 23, 2022

Like 1883, 1932 will be a Yellowstone prequel. However, it will also serve as a sequel to 1883. The new addition will bring viewers into the lives of the children of 1883, now adults. While dealing with the trials of everyday life, they’ll navigate the Great Depression and Western expansion.

Rather than a prequel, 6666 appears to take place in the same time period as the flagship show. The show will take place on the famous Four Sixes Ranch in Texas, which Yellowstone writer, Taylor Sheridan, recently purchased. The 6666 Ranch was “founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas. No ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666.” With such a legendary filming location, not to mention the sensational cast and crew, there’s little doubt of 6666 becoming a hit.