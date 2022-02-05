A rising star in the entertainment industry, Mo Brings Plenty has emerged as a favorite of “Yellowstone” fans. The Paramount Network show’s fans know Mo Brings Plenty as “Mo,” the right-hand man of Broken Rock Tribe leader Thomas Rainwater.

As a real-deal cattle rancher and cowboy, Brings Plenty adds a different level to the show’s authentic western feel. Away from the “Yellowstone” set, Brings Plenty spends most of his days atop a horse, wrangling up wayward cattle and immersing in the cowboy lifestyle. An excellent horseman, the Native American actor began cultivating a love of horses in his youth. This experience really shines through in his “Yellowstone” work as he is completely natural while on horseback.

Brings Plenty recently joined fellow star actor, Jefferson White, on his “Yellowstone” podcast. The cowboy’s horse expertise did not go unnoticed to White, who had little experience in riding horses. Brings Plenty says his affection for the four-legged beasts began with necessity and comfort.

“The horse thing and how it evolved was just I didn’t want to have to walk so far,” he says. “Our closest neighbor was a mile and a half away. I definitely didn’t want to ride my bike on dirt roads. The dirt and dust is probably about three or four inches thick — so it’s like riding through mud all of the time. So, I just decided to start riding horses at a very young age. My father and uncles were instrumental and that.”

The “Yellowstone” star resides on a 10,000-acre ranch when he isn’t in Montana filming “Yellowstone” scenes. He often shares photos and videos of his cattle ranching adventures on social media. It’s obvious to see that Brings Plenty has a deep love for horses.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Mo Brings Plenty Earns Praise From Fan Base

Fans of the hit Paramount Network series love what Mo Brings Plenty brings to the show’s table. His character, Mo, has a high sense of morality and is wise and calm in times of turmoil.

Brings Plenty saw his screen time increase in the fourth season and that trend should continue in season five. Mo is the driver, advisor, and enforcer for Thomas Rainwater, often offering words of wisdom to the Tribal Chairman. Some have called Mo the Broken Rock Tribe’s version of Rip Wheeler and that seems to be an accurate comparison. Brings Plenty says he hopes his “Yellowstone” character will continue to evolve in coming seasons.

“I love the character and I love the fans that support the show as well,” he tells Verve Times. “I just went with the flow. There are times I still have to pinch myself, you know because I grew up on an Indian reservation in South Dakota. And, and now here I am. I’m standing here side-by-side with Kevin Costner.”