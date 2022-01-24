‘Yellowstone’: Are There Any Free Streaming Options for First Four Seasons?

Now that “Yellowstone” Season 4 has officially wrapped, some fans are looking for ways to watch the whole thing all over again.

The show originally aired on the Paramount Network cable channel. No episodes are available on Paramount Plus, unfortunately. But for fans without access to cable, there are a few ways that you can watch the first three seasons and catch up on the fourth.

CBS made a deal with Peacock, the NBC streaming service, to stream all the “Yellowstone” episodes there. You can watch the first three seasons now, with the fourth season coming onto Peacock sometime this spring.

To watch “Yellowstone” on Peacock, you can choose to pay $5 a month for the basic streaming plan. Or, if you’re really adventurous, you can get a 7-day free trial with the streaming service and watch as many episodes as possible.

If you’re just looking to stream Season 4, free trials might be your best bet. That’s what Cleveland.com recommends as the best way to catch up on the latest season. You can watch it through free trials with fubo TV or Philo. Peacock has a free 7-day trial as well, but “Yellowstone” Season 4 isn’t on there just yet.

If you’re not looking to sign up for a streaming service, Amazon Prime also sells individual seasons and episodes. Season 4 costs $20 on Amazon Prime if you want to pay one time to own the whole season.

And if you do have cable, keep an eye out on the Paramount Network for frequent reruns or marathons.

When Will We Get to See ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5?

“Yellowstone” fans suffered a year and a half long wait in between Seasons 3 and 4. But it looks like the wait for Season 5 won’t be nearly as bad.

For clarification, Paramount Network has not confirmed Season 5 yet. But David Glasser, the executive producer and CEO of 101 Studios, said that it’s definitely happening. 101 Studios produces the show, and when speaking to Variety earlier this year, Glasser confirmed that we can expect the new season in November 2022.

“It’s the prime of the show. I think the show is still maturing, and there’s still a lot of story to tell,” Glasser told the outlet. “I know with Taylor, he’s got a lot to say and a lot to write. He’s deep into Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ now. He’s got some incredible ideas that he shared that I think audiences are going to be really excited about.”

Glasser said that production on the show should resume this May. Which perfectly sets up a fall release date for “Yellowstone” Season 5. It’ll be a year since Season 4 first premiered, but it feels like much less time since the season wrapped just a few weeks ago. Only 10 months or so to go.