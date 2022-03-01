‘Yellowstone’: The Beth Dutton Scene Didn’t Turn Out Like Anyone Thought It Would

In one of the most memorable scenes from the fourth season of “Yellowstone,” Beth Dutton goes to prison to get answers. Dressed like a lady of the night, Beth pretends to be a conjugal visit for the inmate she believes tried to kill her and her father.

The inmate’s name is Terrell Riggins and when Beth shows up at the prison in a skimpy dress, Terrell knows he’s in trouble. He unwittingly confesses to the murder attempts giving Beth the ammo she needs. She will later confront Jamie with this information, blackmailing him into killing his biological father, Garrett Randall.

It is an awesome scene but is also one that “Yellowstone” fans did not see coming. Just before she heads to the prison, she has an interesting conversation with ranch hand Walker. She asks him questions about his lengthy stay behind bars. Among the questions she has, is just how to sneak a weapon onto the prison ground. Viewers are led to believe that Beth has intentions of killing someone or is preparing to go to prison herself. Neither is true and Beth’s real reasons are revealed in the intense prison scene. The scene is the topic of discussion in a recent Reddit thread.

“Why did Beth ask Walker how to get a weapon into prison?” a “Yellowstone” fan asks.

Most “Yellowstone” fans believe that Beth’s original intent was to kill Terrell. She only changes her mind when the inmate tells her that Garrett Randall was the true mastermind.

“This is also why she shut down Carter when he called her mom,” a Reddit user explains. “She was going on a one-way trip to kill that guy. She was protecting Carter and herself from the emotional pain when she either got killed or sent away for life for murder.”

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Discuss Beth Dutton’s Prison Trip

Though Beth Dutton is already a well-developed character, the prison scene greatly adds to her story arc. It further shows that she is willing to do any and everything to protect her family and “Yellowstone” Ranch.

“Why would Beth go to all the trouble of taking to Walker and then just not do anything with that information,” another “Yellowstone” fan asks. “In fact, we never hear about the prison weapon again. People are saying it’s because he told Beth what she wanted to know, and I guess that’s the answer.”

Though she doesn’t kill Riggins, Beth makes sure he gets the message, telling him he will never leave his cell. Beth, we will learn, has bigger fish to fry.

This scene exemplifies why we all love Beth Dutton. She is fearless and willing to take on anyone that crosses her or her family. With another season of “Yellowstone” on the way, it is likely we’ve not seen the last of this storyline.