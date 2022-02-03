‘Yellowstone’: Brecken Merrill Asks Fans if They’re Ready to ‘Head Back to the Ranch’ for Season 5

“Yellowstone” star Brecken Merrill is ready to head back to the set and hopes fans are eager to return to the Dutton Ranch.

It’s the news that many Outsiders have long been waiting for as the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” will return for season five. There was little doubt that a fifth season was in the works but fans of the show are glad it’s now been made official. A few “Yellowstone” cast members, including Forrie J. Smith, have hit up social media to express their excitement for season five. Brecken Merrill, the youngest of the show’s tremendous cast, is the latest to declare the big news. He took to social media earlier today (Thursday) to spread the good word. Judging by the feedback his post got, it is also safe to say that “Yellowstone” fans are pumped.

“You guys ready to head back to the ranch,” he asks in the Instagram post.

Numerous “Yellowstone” fans also chime in on the post’s comments to revel in the season five news.

“Can’t wait for season 5 — I’m already having Yellowstone withdrawals,” a social media proclaims. “My favorite show and my favorite character.”

“What’s going to happen to Tate next season?” another fan asks. “I hope we get to see more of you in season five.”

Obviously, Merrill can’t reveal what is in store for Tate Dutton in the new season, but clearly, that won’t stop “Yellowstone” fans from asking.

The fourth season was a roller coaster for Tate that also saw him mature as the season went along. He will potentially be getting a new baby brother or sister in the new season. His mother, Monica Dutton, revealed her pregnancy late in the previous season.

‘Yellowstone’ is Set to Return for Fifth Season

News regarding the heavily anticipated “Yellowstone” season five is already beginning to leak out. Earlier this week it was revealed that cast members Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly are being bumped to series regulars. It is no surprise for either actress as that play vital characters.

Landon plays the fan-favorite, trash-talking but lovable Teeter, the lone female among the ranch’s full-time bunkhouse crew. Fans are thrilled that their favorite pink-haired cowgirl will be back and could be getting more screen time as a series regular.

Kelly’s move to “Yellowstone” series regular is also a bit more surprising. She plays veterinarian Emily, the new love interest of former ranch hand Jimmy Hurdstrom. It is believed that Emily and Jimmy would be a big part of “Yellowstone” spinoff “6666” once it is off and running.

One thing is for sure and that is we can’t wait until “Yellowstone” returns with brand new episodes. As always, Outsider will keep you up to date with all of season five news.