‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Poses with Co-Stars Behind-the-Scenes at the SAG Awards

Young “Yellowstone” star Brecken Merrill had a very exciting first over the weekend and he hopes it won’t be his last.

Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) was Merrill’s first time attending an awards ceremony and he took full advantage. “Yellowstone” fans know the 13-year-old actor as cowboy-in-training, Tate Dutton. Merrill excels in the role and continues to garner more screen time. His hard work was rewarded with a seat at the annual SAG Awards ceremony. Several of his castmates also joined in on the festivities and Merrill took several photos of himself with his co-stars. He shared some of those photos with “Yellowstone” fans in a recent social media post.

“A few last Behind the Scenes shots from last night (Sunday) of my ‘Yellowstone’ family,” the young and rising star says. “I know it’s cliche but we really do feel like a family.”

Merrill is certainly not the only “Yellowstone” star to say that the cast feels like one big family. They even look like a family in the photos that Merrill shares on his Instagram page. A scroll through the photos and you will find Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton), Jefferson White (Jimmy Hurdstron), Mo Brings Plenty (Mo) and Kevin Costner (John Dutton).

Merrill was thankful for the opportunity to attend his first awards ceremony.

“I had so much fun at my first award show!” he says. “Everyone looked so dapper. Thank you to the Screen Actors Guild and Paramount and Viacom and 101 Studios – I’m sure I’m leaving out someone. It takes so many working parts to get these shows running smoothly. And thank you to the fans who have been cheering us on all the way!”

‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Gears Up For Season Five

Merrill has been a mainstay on the television series since the very beginning. “Yellowstone” fans have watched both Merrill and his character, Tate Dutton, grow up through four seasons.

Merrill will be returning to Montana in a few months as production on a new season is expected to begin in May. The young actor is excited to get going and asks fans the same in another social media post.

“You guys ready to head back to the ranch?” he asks once season five became official.

The answer to that question is a resounding “yes” from the robust “Yellowstone” fan base.

“I can’t wait for the next season!” a fan replies. “I am already having ‘Yellowstone’ withdrawals.”

Many fans of the hit Paramount Network series feel the exact same way. With production beginning in a few months, the wait for a brand new season is getting closer by the day.