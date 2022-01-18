‘Yellowstone’ Cast Sends Kevin Costner Special Birthday Messages

“Happy birthday to the boss!” January 18 may feel like any other day, but it isn’t. It’s Kevin Costner‘s birthday, and the Yellowstone cast is in full celebration mode.

When Summer Higgins guessed John Dutton to be in his “50s” in Yellowstone Season 4, the patriarch was flattered. So would any other 67-year-old, which is how young the Hollywood icon turns today. And as the show’s official Instagram account declares: “Happy birthday to the boss! @kevincostnermodernwest!”

Beloved across the world for his iconic roles, charity work, music, and reputation as a true gentleman, it’s no surprise that Costner’s Yellowstone castmates are so eager to wish him a happy birthday, too.

“Happy birthday boss!!” Jimmy actor Jefferson White comments on Instagram. Teeter’s Jen Landon is also celebrating Costner with three heart-eyed emojis. It’s all love for the bossman today!

“Thanks guys,” Costner himself replies on Yellowstone’s post. Just like John Dutton, he’s a man of few words. But those few words always say so much.

Elsewhere on Instagram, Kevin Costner’s Season 4 co-star, Finn Little, is wishing the icon a happy birthday with a behind-the-scenes photo.

“Wishing Kevin Costner a wonderful birthday today. Hope there is loads of chocolate cake! Thank you for being so lovely to work with,” Little captions the shot, which you can see here. The young actor is no doubt referencing the classic Season 4 scene in which the Dutton family dinner goes to absolute hell in a handbasket. After Beth storms out of the dining room, John lets Little’s Carter have all the chocolate cake he wants.

How to Watch Kevin Costner on ‘Yellowstone’ Now That Season 4 is Over

It’s hard to believe, but Yellowstone Season 4 wrapped up weeks before Costner’s 67th birthday. Now, fans with a Peacock subscription who’ve been streaming Seasons 1-3 are eagerly waiting for Season 4 to drop.

If you watched all of Yellowstone‘s latest season, chances are you have cable or an online cable subscription. This has been the only guaranteed way to watch each episode of 2022 live as it aired on Sundays on Paramount Network (a cable channel).

Currently, the only other option to watch Season 4 is to purchase it on Amazon Prime for $19.99, or for around $2 per episode individually. Amazon did not stream these episodes live on Sundays as they premiered, however.

That’s because the only service streaming Yellowstone remains NBC’s Peacock. As of 2022, Peacock Premium membership allows for unlimited viewing of seasons 1-3. And Paramount is promising fans that Season 4 will join the service soon, becoming the only place to stream the entire series with a single subscription.

For more on when to expect Season 4 via Peacock, Outsider has you covered.