‘Yellowstone’ Celebrates Record-Breaking Ratings with YouTube Channel Launch

Thanks to the wild success of Yellowstone Season 4, Paramount is launching a Yellowstone YouTube Channel chock-full of exclusive content and series.

Yellowstone is officially an American phenomenon. Season 4 was the only cable-based television show to top 2021’s ratings. The Western has become the most-watched network show since The Walking Dead. Now, through a first-ever SAG ensemble nomination for acting and such massive ratings, Paramount aims to continue their stratospheric success with the launch of a brand new YouTube channel.

Live today, the Yellowstone YouTube Channel will bring “fans and viewers alike” exclusive content from the #1 cable series alongside hit prequel 1883. In addition, Paramount is bringing YouTube original series “Behind the Story” and “Stories from the Bunkhouse” to the Yellowstone YouTube Channel, as well.

“The series has not only proved to be a juggernaut on cable television, but on social media as well, enjoying eleven million total cross-platform engagements earned in season (+124% versus Season 3) and ranking as #1 Most Social Cable Drama Program (SCR Talkwalker, 11/7/21-1/2/22, Cable, Drama, Linear, Live/New),” Paramount reveals Jan. 19.

Yellowstone is also the #1 drama show across Cable and Broadcast for views, engagements, and fan growth across both platforms (ListenFirst, TV Universe, Drama, 11/1/21-1/2/22), making it ripe for such an exciting YouTube extension.

‘Yellowstone’ YouTube Channel Uploads Massive Wave of Content on First Day

“Season four ended with over ten million total viewers and more than nine million on Paramount Network alone,” Paramount continues. This is a whopping +81% increase over the Season 3 finale. As a result, Yellowstone holds the most watched telecast on cable since The Walking Dead S3 premiere in October of 2017.

“I don’t want you to leave. I want you to dig”. In honor of Kevin Costner’s birthday and the launch of our new YouTube channel, we’re throwing it back to this epic moment from Season 3. Don’t mess with John Dutton. Yellowstone YouTube Channel

To celebrate, clips like the classic Season 3 John Dutton/biker clash above are now live. The Yellowstone YouTube Channel also hosts all previous “Stories from the Bunkhouse” as of Jan. 19. In addition, all previous “Behind the Story” making-of features are live on the channel Jan 19., too.

The YouTube channel will also be the home of each feature for future seasons of Yellowstone. Like, subscribe, and follow now to be sure you stay up to date on all the latest from the show. And as always, Outsider will be right there with the latest from Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone Universe.