‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Poses With His Daughter in Adorable Picture

“Yellowstone” fans got to see more of star Cole Hauser’s fatherly side in a recent pic posted by Hauser’s wife, Cynthia.

Apparently, the family took some professional photos earlier this week. And Cynthia Hauser posted a sweet one of her husband and daughter on her Instagram page earlier today. The “Yellowstone” star and former “Sweet Valley High” star have three kids together. There’s 17-year-old Ryland, 13-year-old Colt, and finally 9-year-old Steely Rose, their daughter.

Cynthia Hauser captioned the sweet picture earlier, “Soulmates.” Check out the father and daughter in the post below.

Cole Hauser’s “Yellowstone” co-star, Kelly Reilly, commented on the adorable pic, “Gorgeous.” She also added a heart emoji. Hauser himself also commented by saying, “Love ya my darlin.”

‘Yellowstone’ Stars Celebrate SAG Award Nomination

It finally happened, “Yellowstone” fans. The Western drama from Taylor Sheridan received its first major nod from the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series earlier this week. The cast of “Yellowstone” more than deserves it, and several members took to social media to thank SAG for the nomination.

Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on the show, posted a picture of the nomination graphic earlier yesterday. He later captioned the post, “I’m glad to see that this wonderful cast is being honored by @sagawards thank you to all who voted for us!”

John Dutton actor Kevin Costner posted the same graphic. But he called special attention to his co-stars. “We’ve got an incredible group of actors on #Yellowstone. Thank you @sagawards for the nomination!”

“Yellowstone” star Forrie J. Smith gave a real cowboy shoutout for the earlier SAG nomination. “We’re VERY excited to share that Yellowstone received its first-ever OFFICIAL SAG Awards nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. For the 28th SAG Awards Nominations!! YEEHAW GIDDY UP!!” Smith said earlier.

We love to see this contagious energy. Earlier, several other cast members shared their thanks as well, including Hassie Harrison, Ian Bohen, Denim Richards, and Kelsey Asbille.

While we have you, here are the cast members who were included in the nomination:

Kevin Costner (John Dutton)

Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton)

Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton)

Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton)

Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton)

Brecken Merrill (Tate Dutton)

Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler)

Ryan Bingham (Walker)

Forrie J. Smith (Lloyd)

Ian Bohen (Ryan)

Denim Richards (Colby)

Jefferson White (Jimmy)

Jen Landon (Teeter)

Finn Little (Carter)

Eden Brolin (Mia)

Hassie Harrison (Laramie)

Hugh Dillon (Sheriff Donnie Haskell)

Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater)

Will Patton (Garrett Randall)

Piper Perabo (Summer Higgins)

Taylor Sheridan (Travis)

All of these characters put in quite a spectacular performance this past season, so it’s no surprise to see them on this list.