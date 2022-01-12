Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Reflects on Working with the ‘Best Cowboys in North America’

Of the many reasons to love the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” is its accurate portrayal of modern “cowboy culture.”

Numerous actors on the show, including Cole Hauser, have spoken about their “cowboy school” experience. The class in cowboying was the brainchild of “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan. He strived so hard for the accurate portrayal that he brought in real cowboys to teach the actors how to ride. It was very beneficial to the cast as many had never been atop a horse. Along with Hauser, other actors who have shared their experience with fans are Jefferson White, Luke Grimes, and Wes Bentley. All have said the experience was a valuable one. Their efforts in learning the cowboy trade really shine through on “Yellowstone.”

In an interview with Men’s Journal, Hauser talks about cowboy school and what he took from the exercise.

“Jake Ream [horseman and “Yellowstone” actor] started it all when he took us on a huge cowboy camp before we started the first season,’ Hauser says. “And I’m talking the whole cast. Since then, I’ve also been able to spend time on set with Tom Foran, one of the best cowboys in North America. There’s [animal trainer] Paul ‘Sled’ Reynolds who helps get us sorted on the horses. Ethan Lee is great as well. The list just goes on and on, including real riders like Ross Coleman. Each season I learn a little bit more, thanks to all of these incredible people who come through our crew. That’s been great for me as I’ve continued to build this character. Eventually, I got to the place where I would completely forget I was on a horse because it was second nature. I could just do my job as an actor, hitting my marks and saying my lines.”

‘Yellowstone’ Actors Learn to Ride at ‘Cowboy School’

While other “Yellowstone” cast members had practically no horse riding experience, the same is not true for Hauser. While he was no expert horseman, he does know his way around a stable.

“I grew up around horses in Eugene, Oregon, and that environment was a big part of my early adolescence,” he says. “Riding around the farm where we had cows, goats, and chickens. My dad’s side of the family is all from Montana. They’ve been there since the beginning of time. My great grandfather was even the first governor of Montana. So the idea of going there to film a show really appealed to me and I looked forward to representing my family. It was an absolute dream come true. I got to ride a horse with the best out there. Taylor put me on every kind of horse and saddle that exists, then I got to get out there with experts in every discipline you need to know to be a cowboy…roping and reining. It’s been an absolute dream come true.”