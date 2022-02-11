‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Reveals How Much Longer He Wants to Play Rip

There is little doubt that Cole Hauser loves playing Rip on Yellowstone. If that’s the case, then how long does the actor want to play him?

Hauser has been part of the Paramount Network show since Season 1. He has some powerful scenes with Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton on the Taylor Sheridan-created Western drama.

So, we get some insight into how long Hauser wants to play the character in this interview with Deadline. “I want to do another five years, please,” he said. Hauser was part of a Yellowstone group of actors that talked about Season 4 and its drama during the interview.

‘Yellowstone’ Actor Loves Playing Character Dedicated To John Dutton

Besides Hauser, those involved with the Deadline interview included Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Asbille, Gil Birmingham, Jefferson White, and Wes Bentley. It was led by reporter Mike Fleming Jr.

It is interesting to hear these dedicated actors talk about their roles and how much they mean to their lives. If you have watched Yellowstone (and you have watched, right?), then you know that Rip Wheeler is definitely dedicated to John Dutton, played by Costner.

Hey, that makes sense since John makes sure that Rip gets a paycheck. Even more than this, though, is the deep, undying sense of dedication that pours through Rip’s veins.

Loyalty Is Something That Rip Definitely Feels Toward John, Family

John gave Rip a chance at life, not just to do so anew but at something Rip loves. When it comes to being a cowboy and working on a ranch, then Rip is your dude. He learned all about it from John and other ranch hands. Because of this, you know darn well that Rip is going to be loyal.

Speaking of loyalty, Hauser talked about Rip’s in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “For Rip, John is the beginning, middle, and end,” he said. “Other than Beth. And the family, for that matter. Anybody that wants to mess with the Dutton family, he would take out for sure.”

Watching Rip hang around Beth gives you a sense that he is happy. That might be something that is a rare emotion for the character. But Hauser talked about it with Taste of Country in an interview. This took place just before the Season 3 season finale.

“I think Rip is … before everybody gets hurt and almost killed, I think he’s in that place of happiness, you know,” Hauser said. “He’s doing what he wants to do, he’s been given this wonderful cabin by John. He’s in love, he’s ranching and doing the only thing he knows and loves to do.” There you go. That might be the secret to life itself.