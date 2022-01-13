‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Shouts Out His Son for Incredible Fundraising Work

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser’s son is raising money for a worthy cause: blood cancer research. Specifically, young Ryland is fundraising for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). It’s the world’s largest nonprofit, voluntary health organization devoted to research and support services for blood cancer patients.

LLS’s mission is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and to advocate for blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable care. And in service of that goal, Hauser took to Instagram on Wednesday to ask Yellowstone fans to help out blood cancer patients.

“I’d really appreciate if you’d support my son Ryland and his friends Nick and Gio as they start their Students of the Year campaign for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society!” the Yellowstone star posted. “Over the next 7 weeks, they will be raising critical funds for blood cancer research. Ryland and his entire team, The Lymphoma Leaders are trying to raise $250,000. Any donation helps and is tax-deductible. Donations can be made at: https://tinyurl.com/rhauser.”

Blood Cancer Nonprofit Funds Cutting-Edge Research

Since the nonprofit’s founding in 1949, LLS’s efforts have brought about breakthroughs in immunotherapy, genomics and personalized medicine. About 85 percent of the blood cancer treatment options approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) since 2017 have been developed with the nonprofit’s support.

LLS also has a children’s initiative designed to boost its investment in pediatric cancer research. Among the work it supports are efforts to prevent children diagnosed with leukemia from suffering heart damage from chemotherapy; to prevent complications years later in children with Hodgkin’s lymphoma; to help children with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which has a particularly poor prognosis; and to mitigate the harmful side effects of one lifesaving cancer treatment.

The Yellowstone star’s son chose his charity well. Roughly three-quarters of the nonprofit’s funds are spent on program expenses such as research and patient support. Charity Navigator says “donors can give with confidence” to LLS and gives the nonprofit a 97 out of 100 for accountability and transparency.

You can learn more about LLS’s research here.

Hauser Trains for Yellowstone Weeks in Advance

Meanwhile, Yellowstone Season 4 has just wrapped up, and with months to go before Season 5, the cast is still hard at work promoting the show in their off-hours.

In a recent interview with Men’s Journal, the Yellowstone star revealed that he often gets to the set weeks in advance to start training. As Hauser knows well, talent only carries you so far, and so the actor also pours a lot of hard work into preparing for his role as Rip Wheeler.

“Every year I go out to the location weeks before the season starts so I can get at least a few weeks of riding in,” Hauser said. “That first week always sucks, and the pain is no joke, but that’s just like training for anything. The time has to be put in. I’m 46 years old, and I feel it a bit more every year. I’ve been beat up quite a bit over the years. But at the end of those three weeks, I’m ready to go. I don’t ride only when the camera’s on either. I enjoy getting my hands on the reins in my off time too.”

It all adds up to the authenticity that has made Yellowstone fans of so many viewers.