‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser’s Wife Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Steely Rose With Dad

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser takes his parenting seriously. And as a testament to how obsessed he and his wife Cynthia are with raising their children, the two often post pics of their three cute kids on social media.

Cynthia’s latest Instagram post offers a new picture from the family album, this one a lovely shot of their daughter Steely Rose holding onto Hauser. “Hearts exploding,” Cynthia captioned the photo, tagging Hauser and adding the hashtag #steelyrose.

Yellowstone Star Said the Pandemic Made Him Realize How Important Family Is

Hauser divides his time between his acting projects, for which he often has to travel, and his family, which seems to be the centerpiece of his life. And in a 2020 interview with People, Hauser said the pandemic only further drove home the point “just how important it is to take advantage of family.”

“It’s been a little rough over the last couple of years just because I’m away for five months at a time,” he went on. “It’s not easy to parent from afar. Steely is an absolute pistol, and they’re great boys. When I’m away they kind of take over, making sure that mom and Steely are watched over. That’s how I raised them and I’m proud of them for that.”

When he’s not on location, Hauser is usually with his family, going boating, trick-or-treating and celebrating birthdays together. And his kids each favor their dad in their own ways, with Hauser’s two sons often looking like earlier versions of Hauser in photos, and his daughter taking after Hauser through her feisty spirit and affinity for sports.

What’s Next for Rip and Beth?

Meanwhile, with Season 4 of Yellowstone having just wrapped up, and Hauser’s character Rip having tied the knot with Beth (Kelly Reilly), the big question for Yellowstone fans is, what next? If past seasons are any guide, series co-creator Taylor Sheridan probably won’t let them enjoy wedded bliss for very long before throwing some new challenges their way.

And what will happen to the couple’s nascent family with Carter (Finn Little)? In Season 4, we began to see some glimmers of paternal behavior from Rip. But with Carter becoming a full-fledged teenager and Beth distracted by her battle with Market Equities, will their little family still hold together?

It’s all the more reason to tune in when Season 5 premieres sometime next fall. In the meantime, Yellowstone stars have been dropping behind-the-scenes snippets and social media photos to keep fans engaged with the show. And judging by Yellowstone’s ever-increasing viewership numbers, the show’s fanbase is only growing.