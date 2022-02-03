‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser’s Wife Cynthia Stuns in New Pic From a ‘Lunch Date’ With Friends

Rip Wheeler’s other leading lady, his real life wife Cynthia Hauser, recently stepped out to lunch with her friends. And she’s here to show off her casual lunch date with a sweet new pic. The “Yellowstone” star’s wife looks absolutely adorable as she poses for the camera.

In the post on Instagram, Cynthia smiles in a delicate white dress complete with ruffles. She’s wearing just a hint of tinted pink lip gloss which match her dangling earrings. Her ensemble would be perfect for a day at the Dutton ranch.

“Pulled myself together for a lunch date with some friends,” Cynthia captioned the photo. And tons of fans responded with their praise for Cynthia. Plenty of people shared, “You look great!” or “This is perfect for you!” speaking of her flowing dress.

The “Yellowstone” actor’s wife regularly shares photos of herself along with her husband and kids on her social media pages. She posts a lot about Taylor Sheridan’s western drama as well, being the big fan and supportive wife she is. Cynthia has shared how proud of Cole she is and the story being told on “Yellowstone.”

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser on Wife’s Friendship with Kelly Reilly

And Cole Hauser is equally grateful for his wife’s support. As an actress herself, she knows what it meant for Cole to land the role of Rip Wheeler. And as for Hauser’s rising fame or the fact that he’s often thought of as a sex symbol? Hauser says his wife doesn’t “see” it.

She doesn’t see any of that,” he begins. “She is one of those amazing women, she’s been with me for so long that she knows the ins and outs of what we do.”

Hauser also says that his wife is friends with his on-screen partner, Kelly Reilly.

“She loves Kelly, they get along great. You know, it’s a small family and she [his wife, Cynthia Daniel] comes up to Montana so it’s pretty easy.”

Additionally, Hauser shares that he’s incredibly grateful that his family is so supportive, especially his wife.

“I am always making time for each and every one of my children and also my wife, also, as a family together,” he says. “I am good about making time for the whole family. You have to figure that balance out. But as a father and a husband you have to make the time and work just as hard at it.”

Cole Hauser and Cynthia have been married since 2006. The couple share three children together, Ryland, Colt, and Steely Rose.

Can’t get enough of “Yellowstone?” You can catch all episodes of the drama series, which is streaming on Peacock, now.