‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser’s Wife Marks World Cancer Day With Touching Post About Her Twin Sister

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser’s wife, Cynthia Hauser, posted a sweet message to her twin sister Brittany Daniel in honor of World Cancer Day.

You might recognize the Daniel sisters from their time together on “Sweet Valley High” in the 1990s. But in 2011, Brittany was diagnosed with stage IV non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Per PEOPLE, she underwent chemotherapy and beat the cancer, despite the advanced stage. The two sisters have still remained close ever since, through the joys and trials of the last ten years.

Now today, Feb. 4, is World Cancer Day. To honor her sister’s cancer battle and eventual victory, the “Yellowstone” star’s wife took to her Instagram page. Cynthia first posted a series of photos on her Instagram Stories, old pics of her and Brittany.

“So thankful I still have my sis,” Cynthia wrote in the first one. “My sister is the strongest woman I know. Please donate to help support people with blood cancer. Love you.” Each sentence featured a different image of the twin sisters growing up over the years.

The “Yellowstone” star’s wife also posted a photo of the two in the present day. In the caption, Cynthia wrote, “

#worldcancerday I’m so thankful for charities like [Leukemia & Lymphoma Society] for helping save my sister’s life. I’m so proud that my son @ryhauser is raising money and awareness for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. My life wouldn’t be complete without my sister by my side.”

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Celebrates His Son Raising Money for Cancer Research

Ryland Hauser is the oldest of “Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser’s three kids. And as a high schooler, Ryland is taking the time to raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The very same organization that saved his aunt’s life 11 years ago.

Last month, the “Yellowstone” star posted a photo of himself and Ryland to encourage his followers to donate to the cause.

“I’d really appreciate it if you’d support my son Ryland and his friends Nick and Gio as they start their Students of the Year campaign for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society!” the “Yellowstone star” posted. “Over the next 7 weeks, they will be raising critical funds for blood cancer research. Ryland and his entire team, The Lymphoma Leaders are trying to raise $250,000. Any donation helps and is tax-deductible.”

It’s an admirable cause to raise money for, and clearly, one that sits close to home for the Hauser family. Even Brittany Daniel posted about it on her own Instagram page, featuring a photo of her nephew and his friends.

“As many of you know, I almost lost my battle with Stage 4 Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma a decade ago. It would mean so much to me and my family if you’d support my nephew, Ryland Hauser, (in the middle of the photo), and his two teammates, Nick and Gio, as they start their ‘Students of the Year’ campaign for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society!” Brittany began in her post.

For more information about raising money for the LLS, check out this link.