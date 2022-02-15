‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser’s Wife Cynthia Wishes Him a Happy Valentines Day With Steamy Pic

Rip Wheeler’s relationship with Beth Dutton on Yellowstone is complicated. But in real life, Cole Hauser and his wife have an amazing love story.

If you love Yellowstone just as much as all of us over here at Outsider, then you are more than likely a big fan of Rip Wheeler. Portrayed by Cole Hauser, Rip is a ranch hand on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. He also has a soft spot for his boss’s daughter. Kevin Costner plays John Dutton on the Paramount Network hit show and Kelly Reilly plays his daughter, Beth Dutton.

Through the good times and the bad, Rip and Beth have always been drawn to each other in the series. In real life, however, Cole Hauser is happily married to his wife, professional photographer, and former actress, Cynthia Hauser (Daniel). The high-profile couple has been married since 2006. Just a couple of more years, and they will be celebrating their 20th anniversary, which is pretty hard to believe.

It seems like the couple loves each other even more with each passing day. On Monday, Cynthia took to social media to celebrate Valentine’s Day with her husband.

“Happy Valentines Day @colehauser22,” Cynthia wrote alongside a photo of the two on Instagram. “Thank you for taking such good care of my heart. I love you.”

Where Do You Know the ‘Yellowstone’ Star’s Wife?

If Cynthia Hauser looks familiar to you, there’s probably a good reason for that. She is known for a lot more than just being the wife of Yellowstone‘s Rip Wheeler.

Just like her husband, Cynthia was a former actress as well. She’s particularly known for her work as a teen actress, starring in the teen drama and comedy television show Sweet Valley High with her twin sister, Brittany Daniel. Back when they were kids, the twins even appeared as the Doublemint Twins in several commercials for Doublemint Gum.

However, Cynthia didn’t go on to appear in much else after her time on Sweet Valley High. She did star opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in The Basketball Diaries and in her sister’s show That ’80s Show. But after that, she got out of the acting industry.

Brittany Daniel, on the other hand, has continued with her acting career. There’s a chance you’ve got the two confused over the years, seeing as how they are twins. But as for Brittany, we’ve seen her in things like Dawson’s Creek, Joe Dirt, That ’70s Show, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and White Chicks.

In the end, not as much is known about Cynthia Hauser as there is about her husband, Cole, or even her sister Brittany. But if we can tell one thing for sure based on her recent Instagram post, it’s that Cynthia and her husband have an incredibly loving marriage.