‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser’s Dad Starred in Two Beloved Action Films

One of the many breakout stars of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” Cole Hauser is following in his father’s footsteps.

“Yellowstone” fans know Hauser as the tough-as-nails cowboy and Dutton family enforcer, Rip Wheeler. Hauser’s father is beloved actor and director Gerald Dwight “Wings” Hauser, who made a nice career for himself. The elder Hauser is most known for his roles in “A Soldier’s Story” and “Tough Guys Don’t Dance” with the latter earning him an Independent Spirit Award nomination.

Cole Hauser, a favorite of “Yellowstone” fans, has proven to be a chip off the old block with his own work. In a 2021 interview with Cowboys and Indians, Hauser talks about growing up the son of a famous actor. He also speaks on how he learned that his father was a television and film star.

“I think I was about nine or 10 years old, something like that,” he says. “Yeah. I saw him on TV, and I didn’t know he was my dad. I waited for the finish of the film, and I saw Wings Hauser [in the credits]. So, I went into my mom’s room, and I said, ‘Hey mom. I just saw a guy on TV, his name’s Wings Hauser.’ And she looked at me and went: ‘Wow!’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I saw this guy.’ And she goes, ‘Yeah, well, let’s talk about that.’ And so, she explained to me who he was. And that’s how I found out about my dad.”

imitating his famous father has turned out quite well for the younger Hauser. “Yellowstone” has turned him into a bonafide Hollywood superstar and his career trajectory is very much pointing skyward. Aside from “Yellowstone,” he has several projects in the works, including co-starring’ alongside Mel Gibson in an upcoming film.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Says Father is a Big Fan

Since hitting the air back in 2018, “Yellowstone” has become a cultural phenomenon. The show has a huge and still growing fan base that increases in size as more people discover the modern western drama. Included in the fan base is Wings Hauser, according to Cole Hauser. He also notes one of the “Yellowstone” filming locations is near and dear to his family.

“Yeah, he’s a huge fan of the show and is obviously very proud of what I’ve done in it,” Cole Hauser says. “He’s an old cowboy, after all. Our family, the Hauser side of the family, are all Montanans. So, it’s very close to him. We have family in Helena and Livingstone and all over the state.”

“Yellowstone” has been an unprecedented success by all accounts and much of it has to do with Hauser’s portrayal of Rip Wheeler. The actor gives credit to his co-star for getting the show up and running.

“There were people throughout the country who were watching very closely right out of the gates,” he says. “And I think a lot of that had to do with Kevin Costner and the great body of work that he has behind him.”