‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser’s Wife Takes in ‘Cool Florida Morning’ in Stunning New Snap

Cynthia Hauser, wife of “Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser, is enjoying some fun in the sun in her latest social media post.

Mrs. Hauser doesn’t say what brings her down to the Sunshine State but she is certainly enjoying herself. Her husband will return to Montana to film the fifth season of “Yellowstone” in May. The family could be soaking up the time they have before the “Yellowstone” set comes calling once more. Cynthia appears to be doing a little boat-watching with several large yachts in the background of her photo.

“Cool Florida morning,” she writes in the social media post’s caption space.

Numerous social media uers commented on how much the love Cynthia’s outfit in the photo. Her husband was among the nearly 2,000 “likes” the post got.

“What a wondeful coat and a great picture of you,” a “Yellowstone” fan says in the comments. “Hope you’re having a good time.”

Cole and Cynthia Hauser have a young and growing family they are very proud of. They both share photos of their family’s latest adventures on social media. Whether it be hiking, skiing or camping, the Hauser are always on the hunt for aventure. The couple has two teenage sons, Colt and Ryland, and a younger daughter, Steely Rose.

The Hollywood couple tied the knot in 2006. Cynthia is the twin sister of actress of Brittany Daniel, who has numerous acting credits. The “Yellowstone” star’s wife stepped away from acting a while back and is now focused on photography. Cynthia is most known for starring alongside her sister in “Sweet Valley High” several years ago.

In addition to her lovely family, Mrs. Hauser is a big “Yellowstone” fan and loves discussing it on social media.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Praises His Wife, Cynthia

As an actress herself, Cynthia knows the hard work her husband puts in to bring Rip Wheeler to life. This face isn’t lost on Cole Hauser either, who deeply appreciates his wife’s undying love and support. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the “Yellowstone” actor credits his wife.

“She is one of those amazing women,” he says. “She’s been with me for so long that she knows the ins and outs of what we do.”

Soon it will be back to work for Cole Hauser as he prepares to become Rip Wheeler once more for “Yellowstone” season five. Rip has become one of the most popular television characters the last decade, a tribute to Cole Hauser and his family’s dedication.

“To see the show and the growth of it, and the growth of the character and how it has kind of struck a chord in America is pretty amazing,” he says. “It’s pretty amazing to watch people dress up as Rip and Beth for Halloween. Ultimately, it has been a wild kind of ride. But very cool to see.”