‘Yellowstone’: Could Beth Dutton Really Go To Jail in Season 5?

For sure, Yellowstone fans are going to be watching to see if Beth Dutton might go to jail. There is that possibility, but could it really happen?

Yes, we all know that Season 5 will be coming up on the Paramount Network. She just got married to Rip Wheeler, played by Cole Hauser. Why would Beth, played by Kelly Reilly, end up in the big house?

Let’s get some clarity about this from an article by TV Insider. Well, we know that Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner, played by Jacki Weaver, promised to put Beth in an orange jumpsuit.

‘Yellowstone’ Character Is Facing Heat From Market Equities CEO

Why? Because Beth committed corporate espionage against the company in Caroline’s eyes. There are some, though, who would not mind seeing Beth sharing a cell with activist Summer Higgins, played by Piper Perabo. We do not know for sure if Perabo will be back in Yellowstone in Season 5 but she is expected back. It would kind of stink to not have that Summer-John Dutton storyline just come to an end.

And if you did not know, John Dutton is played by Kevin Costner. There is so much going on in Beth’s life, too. The mere chance that this character goes behind bars might please some viewers. A few of them raised their voices over on Reddit about how Beth’s arrogance and attitude are becoming a bit much.

Then there are some fans who probably dig what is going on with her, too. She was able to show off a little bit of a motherly side toward Carter, played by Finn Little. Yeah, she didn’t like being called “Mama” by the boy late in Season 4. But who was there for the shotgun wedding at the Yellowstone Ranch? Yep, there was Carter among the few who quickly got summoned.

Beth Happened To Kidnap A Catholic Priest To Help Her Get Married

Of course, if you caught the Season 4 season finale, then you remember that Beth kidnapped a Catholic priest to make that wedding official. Even John mentioned that the Dutton family wasn’t Catholic when hearing what Beth did. But that little detail was not important to her. She wanted to get married and do it fast.

We probably will expect a longer, more formal ceremony between Beth and Rip at some point. When will it happen? Hey, hopefully, there will be some time in Season 5 reserved to handle it. We also are going to keep our eyes on the ongoing relationship between Beth and Jamie Dutton, played by Wes Bentley.

Those two usually end up having screaming matches against one another. It’s definitely must-see Yellowstone TV when their paths cross.