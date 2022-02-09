‘Yellowstone’ Cowboy Actor Explains How Kelly Reilly’s Acting Chops Are ‘Off the Chart’

“Yellowstone” star Kelly Reilly does a killer job as Beth Dutton on the show. Her co-stars seem to always be saying nice things about her personally and professionally, but there’s one “Yellowstone” cast member that offers an especially unique perspective.

One cowboy, “Ethan Lee” wasn’t always supposed to be on the show. Ethan Lee is a real person, and a real life cowboy. His first stumble into Hollywood was in 2016 on a Matthew McConaughey film that needed extra help with taking care of the horses.

Lee wasn’t a fan of the process at first, but also knew that the pay from these sorts of jobs could do wonders for his family. A few years later, he landed a gig on “Yellowstone” to help run a “cowboy camp” and teach the actors how to ride horses. His role with the series eventually evolved into being a member of the cast, helping perform stunts, and even occasional dialogue.

While working on set, Lee had the opportunity to work closely with some great Hollywood actors. Among those actors is Kelly Reilly, who Lee has nothing but nice things to say about. “Kelly is the sweetest lady – one of the sweetest ladies that you’ll ever meet, which just shows her acting ability and her skill level there is just off the chart,” Lee told WWLTV. “She owns her character.”

‘Yellowstone’ Kelly Reilly Says Reflected On Beth Dutton in Season 4

A real cowboy commending Reilly’s acting skills is certainly a high compliment. Reilly without a doubt took on challenges with Beth in season 4, as she faced some difficult on-screen decisions. “Every year I think it can’t get more intense,” Reilly told Esquire. “Every year I think, okay, next season I’m just going to be gentle. It’ll be much quieter for Beth next season. Then I get the scripts and I’m like, ‘how am I going to do this?’”

Despite the challenge, Reilly welcomed it with open arms and embraced Beth Dutton and all of her darkness. For the actress, the response to her role was especially rewarding. “With women, you’re supposed to be the Virgin Mary, or you’re the whore,” Reilly explained. “It’s like this gray area of in-between, which is where all women live—or human beings live—which is the truth. Somewhere in that, there is a primal thing that Beth kind of touches on, which I think is what makes her such a unique character. I love that stuff.”

“Yellowstone” was recently confirmed for Season 5, which means we’ll get to see even more of Beth Dutton in action. Reilly says passion for the show is growing among audiences, and she’s right there with them.

“We’ve cut a vein somewhere,” she reflected. “There’s a lot of people in this country and all over the world who are feeling the same sort of passion for it. I know myself, when I get into a TV show or a film, I know that feeling. The fact that people are feeling that extra thing, it really means a lot to me.”

Be sure to stay tuned to Outsider for the latest news on “Yellowstone” and when we can watch Season 5.