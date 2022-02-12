‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Talks Buying 6666 Ranch in Texas

The brains behind the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” Taylor Sheridan is a very busy man these days. Sheridan is the creator of “Yellowstone” and has had tremendous success through its first four seasons. But Sheridan isn’t resting on the show’s success as the series has spawned two spinoffs.

“1883,” a “Yellowstone” prequel is up and running and, as many predicted, has been very popular among TV watchers. The second spinoff, “6666,” is based on the Four Sixes Ranch, one of the biggest cattle ranches in the country. Not only is Sheridan writing a spinoff series about the Four Sixes Ranch, but he also bought the Texas landmark. He recently attended an event National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame and shared some thoughts on purchasing a piece of history.

“The Four Sixes Ranch is a Texas institution, and to get to be its steward of the next generation and hopefully after that with my family…it’s a great responsibility,” he says.

Sheridan and partners reportedly purchased the legendary ranch for just under $200 million. The initial listing for the 140,000-acre property was around $340 million. Sheridan, a native of Fort Worth, Texas, grew up a little ways from the West Texas ranch. It looks like the enormous ranch will become an even bigger part of the “Yellowstone” universe moving forward.

Sheridan’s wife, Nic Sheridan, recently took to social media to share a photo of her and her husband standing outside the ranch’s main house. In the Instagram post, she refers to the Four Sixes Ranch as “home.”

“Honoring and preserving a true western legacy,” she writes in the caption space. As you can tell by the photo, the ranch is not only huge but it is also beautiful.

Four Sixes Ranch Will Be Home to ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666’

“Yellowstone” watchers see the Four Sixes Ranch through season four with Jimmy’s storyline revolving around his move to Texas.

After breaking his word to John Dutton regarding rodeo participation, Jimmy is jettisoned from “Yellowstone” Ranch. He is sent to the Four Sixes Ranch to become a “real cowboy” and grow into a mature man. Now, Sheridan’s recently purchased ranch will be Jimmy’s new home. He is expected to be the main protagonist of the “Yellowstone” spinoff. In a recent interview, Jimmy actor Jefferson White talks about what makes the ranch special.

“What’s incredible about the Sixes is that it’s a real ranch,” he says. “The Sixes is one of the oldest ranches in Texas, one of the oldest ranches in the country. One of the oldest functioning cattle ranches, horse training, breeding facilities in the country. I’m really excited for people to see the real, gritty, not glamorous world of real-life cattle ranching, now in modern times.”