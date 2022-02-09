‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan’s Wife Nic Shares Family Photo at the 6666 Ranch

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan’s wife Nic shared a sweet family photo at a house on the 6666 ranch.

Nic Sheridan took to her Instagram account on Tuesday and shared the family photo.

What did fans of the Yellowstone creator wife’s photo say? They had a lot of comments indeed.

One writes: “Wow, Congrats!! That looks awesome!” Another says: “Awesome home…Godspeed.” And this Yellowstone fan writes: “Well deserved home for a hard-working family that are truly blessed”.

Then this one says, “Congratulations @nicsheridanofficial, the ranch couldn’t be in better hands…I love that house!!!” While the 6666 mark is above the front door, it’s also known as the Four Sixes Ranch near Lubbock, Texas. It’s now part of the Sheridan family, too.

‘Yellowstone’ Creator, Investors Managed To Secure Famed Ranch

Taylor Sheridan along with a couple of investors have secured the Four Sixes Ranch. According to WFAA in Dallas, the 350,000-acre ranch, located in Guthrie, Texas, was sold for a little under $200 million.

So, Yellowstone fans, it looks like this will be part of the 6666 spin-off coming from the world of Sheridan. The property’s history is pretty cool. Have you heard the story about how the original owner got the property? It’s one for the books. Pull up a chair. This is a good story.

See, Samuel “Burk” Burnett, as the story goes, was playing a game of poker. What was the winning pot? That ranch. Ol’ “Burk” got lucky and had a winning hand. He took that property and raised his family there. It has been passed down from generation to generation, too.

Ranch Is A Real One In Texas Located Near Lubbock In High Plains Area

And yeah, there is another piece to this story. He had in his winning hand four 6’s. You are having one heck of a day when that happens. Burnett then reportedly named the Four Sixes and away he goes. That has been the name of it ever since.

Oh, when did this happen? In the late 19th Century. It would just fold perfectly into a storyline that would include 1883 characters that were on their way west. What a backstory indeed. That is one whale of a story that Yellowstone fans can dig into as well.

Here’s some info from the official website for the ranch: “Located near Guthrie, Texas, the ranch is dedicated to the production of the finest American Quarter Horses and Angus cattle in the country, as well as providing state-of-the-art veterinary and reproductive services.”