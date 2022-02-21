‘Yellowstone’: Does This Season 5 News Signal Jimmy’s Return From 6666?

With so many questions left unanswered following the conclusion of “Yellowstone” season four, fans are excited that the series is getting a season five. However, if it was unclear that Jimmy aka Jefferson White would be a part of the new installment, it appears at least this question has been answered. Along with his fiancé Emily (Kathryn Kelly), Jimmy will be a part of the new season.

With the “6666” spinoff in the works from Taylor Sheridan, coupled with how Jimmy and Emily left the Dutton ranch during the last episode, we were all left wondering if this meant that Jimmy and Emily would star in the spinoff. But Hollywood Reporter shares that the two would be returning for season five as a part of the main cast.

We still don’t know if they’ll be physically at the Yellowstone ranch. After all, Jimmy said his emotional goodbyes to all the bunkhouse boys. And then he headed for the Four Sixes with Emily. But this doesn’t necessarily mean he will be there for good as we all once thought.

Perhaps there will be a crossover between the two shows. Just as there has been with “Yellowstone” and “1883,” the prequel series starring Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott. But for now, we can rest easy that Jimmy and Emily will make appearances in the newest season of “Yellowstone.”

Taylor Sheridan and the Paramount Network recently announced five new projects. Those projects include another “Yellowstone” spinoff called “1932,” and there hasn’t been much news about “6666” or a release date.

More About “Yellowstone” Spinoff

“6666” is about the real-life Four Sixes ranch in Texas. It’s a piece of land which the owner won in a lucky hand of poker. The lucky hand at play? You guessed it: four sixes. While the story is famous, many believe it’s a tale of pure folklore. But it’s so on brand for the “Yellowstone” franchise that we hope this part plays out in the series somehow.

Other than the initial press release, little else is known about the spinoff. The press released announced that the new series is, “still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing … The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world class cowboys are born and made. The series will be executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari.”

But when big news broke about Sheridan’s new projects, which include “1932,” more episodes of “1883” and four other new series, no new news about “6666” was released.