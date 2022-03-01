‘Yellowstone’s Eden Brolin Is ‘Wildly Grateful’ to Be Part of ‘Stellar Cast’

“Yellowstone” star Eden Brolin hopped on social media late Monday night to shoutout her “stellar” castmates. Brolin joined the series as Mia in Season 3, a barrel racer who also had a short romance with Jimmy. Although Mia wasn’t the part Brolin initially auditioned for, it’s clear that she’s happy with her role in the show.

“wooowwweeee!! what an absolute honor and joy to spend the night celebrating truly talented people and projects,” the actress wrote on Instagram. “I love my @yellowstone family so much and am wildly grateful to the show to have gotten the chance to take part. I can’t believe what a f—ing stellar cast this is.”

Brolin’s appreciation extends far beyond those who appear with her on screen. She gave a special shoutout to individuals in the hair and makeup department on the show, as well. “Thank you to @chandlerwest and @ramontgarcia for working your magic on my makeup and hair,” she wrote. “And shout out to @lovefieldvintage for the shiny vintage dress of my dreams.”

Eden Brolin Auditioned For a Different Role on ‘Yellowstone’

When Eden Brolin auditioned for “Yellowstone,” it was for the role of Teeter. However, a few months after, a different opportunity came her way. “I auditioned for Teeter and then like six months later or something, Mia came in,” the actress explained in an interview. “It was easy as that.”

Eden comes from a family of Hollywood greats. She’s the daughter of Josh Brolin, and granddaughter of James Brolin. Even though she comes from a family of spotlight superheroes, Eden wasn’t always sure that she wanted to pursue a career in the public eye.

Some would assume that getting jobs as a third-generation actor would be a decently easy feat compared to performers who come from typical families. However, that was far from the truth for Eden. She experimented with acting throughout her school years, but it took her four years of auditions to land her first real acting job.

Growing Up in a Famous Family Is Not What it Seems

“So, I don’t want to say that acting was something that I felt resigned to, but I was willing to explore it and continue being in the frame of mind where I have other things that I’ve enjoyed doing,” Brolin explained in an interview. “I did other jobs that I didn’t mind at all. This is something that has continued to fall into place for me, and I’m allowing that to happen.”

It certainly seems to be working out for the 28-year-old so far. In addition to acting in “Yellowstone,” Brolin has also appeared in the TV Series “Beyond,” and the movie “Tyger Tyger,” among other projects. She’s set to appear in the upcoming “Candy Land” movie as well, and continues to sing in her band “Atta Boy.”