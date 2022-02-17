‘Yellowstone’ Every Episode Marathon Airing President’s Day Weekend: How to Watch

It’s been an exciting month for “Yellowstone” fans as the hit drama has been officially renewed for season five. Meanwhile, its prequel, “1883,” just saw approval for more new episodes over on Paramount+. Now though, fans can look forward to watching some of their favorite “Yellowstone” reruns as the show plans to debut its every episode marathon over President’s Day Weekend. And as you might expect, Outsider has all the details on when and how to watch.

Believe it or not, Presidents’ Day is almost here, the preceding weekend just days away. With an official date of Monday, February 21st, the Paramount Network is exclusively kicking off the “Yellowstone” celebration on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. EST. Further details can be found in the series’ latest Instagram post below.

Retailers across the country are sure to be boasting their Presidents’ Day sales all weekend long. However, “Yellowstone’s” official page encourages fans to kick back and simply “Watch every single episode” when the marathon begins.

In the comments, fans went wild with excitement.

“Oh hell yeah!” wrote one “Yellowstone” fan, while another commented, “BEST. SHOW. ON. TV.”

And truthfully, while we have a lot of favorites at Outsider, the Western drama is definitely in our Top 10.

‘Yellowstone’ Season Five to Inspire More Spin-Offs

Alongside the renewal of “Yellowstone’s” fifth season and the recent approval of more “1883” episodes, Paramount shared season five of the flagship series will inspire more thrilling spin-offs.

Regarding “Yellowstone’s” latest news, Chris McCarthy, ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studio’s chief executive, season five will see a change in its progression.

Reportedly, the newest season will be split into two main parts, consisting of seven episodes each. With this format, the network representative revealed that each part will serve to inspire a brand new spin-off centered around the “Yellowstone” universe.

The latest news comes on the heels of the network’s earlier announcement, where Paramount+’s president of original scripted series, Nicole Clemens, shared with fans that we can soon expect to see “a whole Taylor Sheridan universe” very soon. And when Clemens used the term “universe,” she was not exaggerating.

Taylor Sheridan revealed recently that he is currently working on nine total shows, an impressive feat for any one person. While Outsiders look forward to all-new episodes of “Yellowstone, “1883,” and “Mayor of Kingstown,” Sheridan also has in the works “6666,” “1932,” “Tulsa King,” “Bass Reeves,” “Lioness,” and “Land Man.”

The “1883” creator’s upcoming series, “Tulsa King,” is sure to be a fan favorite as it features none other than Hollywood stalwart Sylvester Stallone.

The new series, “Tulsa King,” will reportedly debut this summer alongside “Yellowstone’s” fifth season.

The second half of season five will see the debut of “1883’s” new collection of episodes.