‘Yellowstone’: Everything to Know About the Actor Behind Cassidy Reid

Her stay on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” wasn’t a long one by actress Kelly Rohrbach sure made an impression.

On “Yellowstone,” Rohrbach played the politically ambitious and easy on the eyes cowgirl Cassidy Reid. Viewers are first introduced to Cassidy Reid in the second “Yellowstone” season. A Montana girl at heart, Cassidy is a former rodeo star pursuing a career as a prosecutor. She catches the eye of “Yellowstone” Ranch owner John Dutton, who is looking for someone to politically challenge his son, Jamie Dutton. Cassidy is the total package when it comes to the world of politics. John knows this and uses it to his advantage and to keep Jamie from advancing his political career. John’s plan for Cassidy works as she rises above Jamie and eventually advances all the way to the position of Deputy Attorney General of the United States. We don’t see much of Cassidy past the second season as she is off to Washington D.C.

“Yellowstone” fans certainly took a liking to Cassidy Reid and a big part of that was sensational work by Kelly Rohrback. Fans of the modern western drama may recognize Rohrback from her previous work in television and film.

A model and actress, Rohrback has achieved a great deal of success in both arenas. She first rose to prominence in 2015, when she appeared as the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year. The “Yellowstone” star is, however, an actress turned model and not the other way around. Interestingly, she had only been working as a model for a couple of months before Sports Illustrated honored her. She then started landing major modeling gigs despite focusing on acting. Her acting career started small in 2013, playing small parts in shows like “The New Normal” and “Angie Tribeca.”

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Rohrback Sees Hollywood Star Rise

After her Sports Illustrated honor, Rohrback’s career began to take shape in a big way. She began getting more and more roles, eventually finding her way onto the cast of “Yellowstone” in season two.

Her breakout role came in 2017 when she starred C.J. Parker in the “Baywatch” movie. The film was a reboot of the classic beach action drama as a hilarious action-comedy. Playing the iconic part that once belonged to superstar Pamela Anderson was a huge boost for her career. She also got to star alongside megastars like Dwayne Johnson and Zac Effron in the film.

The “Yellowstone” star is also a smart cookie with an Ivey League education. Rohrback holds a degree in theater from Georgetown University and also studied acting at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

While “Yellowstone” fans would love to see Rohrback return to the show as Cassidy Reid, that might not be in the cards. Then again, with “Yellowstone” you never know.