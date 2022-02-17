‘Yellowstone’ Exec Addresses ‘Damaging the Franchise’ With Too Many Spinoffs

As Yellowstone continues to grow in popularity, the Yellowstone universe grows right along with it. Fans of the western drama have an unquenchable thirst for Yellowstone content, and creator Taylor Sheridan has a seemingly endless supply of spinoff ideas to match.

In addition to the original Yellowstone prequel, 1883, Sheridan and Paramount are in the process of creating two new spinoffs to add to the Yellowstone universe. And while many believe too much is never enough when it comes to Yellowstone, others worry that the influx of spinoffs will ultimately damage the franchise.

ViacomCBS Media Networks President and CEO, Chris McCarthy, released a statement in an effort to put these fears to rest. He says that, if anything, his experience with 1883 made him more confident in Taylor Sheridan and the Yellowstone team.

“We don’t want to damage the franchise,” McCarthy says. “We’ve hit a cultural nerve and still have lots of room to grow.”

The CEO added, however, that Taylor Sheridan understands the concern. With those concerns in mind, he set his directing duties aside to put more energy into writing. Though the fourth season of Yellowstone had split opinions, McCarthy is confident that it’s nothing to worry about. A long-running show with a passionate fan base will garner mixed reactions now and then.

Yellowstone has a massive audience and Paramount aims to provide them with the content they crave while getting the most out of their award-winning creation.

Upcoming Season of ‘Yellowstone’ to Provide Launchpad for Spinoffs

Earlier this month, Paramount not only confirmed the renewal of Yellowstone for a fifth season but also gave some insight into the upcoming spinoffs. Season 5 of Yellowstone is split into two parts, each with seven episodes. Those two parts will be used to “launch several new streaming shows from co-creator Taylor Sheridan.”

Though he laid his director duties aside, Taylor Sheridan still has his hands full. In a recent interview, he revealed that in addition to Yellowstone, 1883, and Mayor of Kingstown, he’s working on two Yellowstone spinoffs, 1932 and 6666. But it doesn’t stop there. On top of adding to his Yellowstone universe, Sheridan is creating four unrelated series: Tulsa King, Bass Reeves, Lioness, and Land Man.

In reference to producing so many new series at once, Chris McCarthy said, “We want to double down on [Yellowstone’s] momentum and not waste it.”

The first half of Yellowstone Season 5 will launch alongside Tulsa King, a crime drama starring Sylvester Stallone. The second will come with new episodes of Yellowstone prequel 1883.

We have yet to receive an official release date for 6666. However, McCarthy hinted that it could premiere late 2022 or early 2023. As for 1932, we shouldn’t expect a premiere for another year, as it’s still in the outline phase of production.