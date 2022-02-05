‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Still Hoping for a Rip-Beth ‘Miracle Baby’

After getting the highly anticipated wedding we all waited for, “Yellowstone” fans are hoping for more good news for the newlyweds.

Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton finally tied the knot in season four in the most “Yellowstone” way possible. A makeshift wedding thrown together by the impulsive Beth Dutton isn’t what any fan imagined. But their wedding was the most fitting way that it could have gone down. Now, “Yellowstone” fans want to see the happy couple pull a miracle and have a baby.

In a social media post shared by “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner, fans of the show make it crystal clear that a baby is what they want.

“What do you want to happen in season?” the social media post asks. Many fans comment that their greatest wish for the fifth season is a miracle baby for Rip and Beth.

“I want Beth and Rip to somehow get pregnant and have a baby even though I know it isn’t possible,” a social media user writes. “I mean, how badass would their kid be? This needs to happen somehow.”

One fan took this wish a step further, saying they would love for the “Yellowstone” couple to have a couple of kids.

“I want Beth and Rip to have twins,” another fan proclaims. “That would be a perfect setup for future episodes. A pair of twins on Yellowstone Ranch. That’s what I want to see.”

Beth, of course, is unable to bear children due to an earlier procedure that her older brother, Jamie Dutton, signed off on. Rip does not yet know Jamie is a fault for Beth’s infertility.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Addreses Heartbreaking Scene

While she is unable to bear children, Beth and Rip did take in the recently orphaned Carter in season four. More than a few fans were upset with a scene in the finale when Beth harshly scolds Carter for calling her “Mama.”

The backlash over the scene prompted “Yellowstone” star Kelly Reilly to respond to the criticism.

“I understand,” she says in a social media statement. “It was supposed to be brutal and heartbreaking. I don’t usually comment but want to say this… Beth was about to do something that will ruin her life. She is about to go into prison and kill the man that she thinks attacked her family, she knows there is a chance she will not come back. She can’t tell this kid she is his mother and then leave him abandoned again.”

It is unlikely we have seen the last of this storyline with new of “Yellowstone” on the way.